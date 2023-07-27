Tourists deceived into buying unauthorized tours to deserted islands

July 26, information from the People’s Committee of Ha Long City, Quang Ninh, revealed that in recent days, there have been numerous pieces of information on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok about tourists renting boats, ships, and canoes to organize self-guided tours to the islands in Ha Long Bay.

These islands, collectively known as deserted islands, are not permitted by the state management authorities for tourist activities and are part of Ha Long Bay. These pieces of information have drawn considerable attention and sharing on social media.

Upon receiving this information, the People’s Committee of Ha Long City promptly issued a document to address and handle self-guided tours in Ha Long Bay. In the document, they requested the Ha Long Bay Management Board to direct departments, committees, units, and local authorities to strengthen the inspection and management of boats, ships, and canoes conducting self-guided tours carrying tourists to visit areas of the islands where state management authorities have not permitted tourism activities.

As a result of the verification and inspections, the authorities have dealt with one violation, imposing an administrative fine of 7.5 million Vietnamese Dong.

Many social media posts about inviting tourists to join tours on Ha Long Bay

Regarding this matter, the People’s Committee of Ha Long City wishes to advise residents and tourists to be cautious about information related to self-guided tours to deserted islands in Ha Long Bay, which have not been approved for tourism activities by state management authorities, especially on social media platforms.

The Department of Information and Communication of Quang Ninh province is coordinating with the People’s Committee of Ha Long City to publish information related to violations concerning self-guided tours to the islands where state management authorities have not allowed tourism activities.

In the content of the document, Ha Long City also requests the Department of Tourism of Quang Ninh to instruct travel companies not to publish information related to self-guided tours to the islands in Ha Long Bay, where state management authorities have not approved tourism activities.

Accordingly, the People’s Committees of local wards and communes with waterway routes are urged to tightly manage unauthorized docks, prevent and strictly handle waterway vehicles carrying people for unauthorized recreational and sightseeing activities in Ha Long Bay. The Ha Long City Police will strengthen cooperation with the Waterway Police Department of Quang Ninh province, the Ha Long Bay Management Board, the Hon Gai Border Guard Station, relevant units, and the People’s Committees of local wards and communes with waterway routes to prevent and strictly handle cases of unauthorized sightseeing activities in Ha Long Bay.

@Vietnamnet