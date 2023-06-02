Tourists can fly by seaplane to Co To Island from July

On the evening of June 1, Mr. Do Huy Thong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Co To District (Quang Ninh), confirmed that starting from July, tourists can fly from Ha Long to Co To by hydrofoil. On the same day, relevant units surveyed the conditions for takeoff and landing of the flight route from Tuan Chau Island – Ha Long to Co To Island, and provided hydrofoil flight training for pilots in Co To District.

It is known that opening this flight route will reduce the travel time from Ha Long to Co To Island to only 20 minutes (previously 90 minutes). During the journey, tourists will have the opportunity to admire Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, Ngoc Vung Island, Quan Lan Island, Minh Chau, and get a panoramic view of Co To Island from above.

Mr. Nguyen Ba Hai, Chief Pilot of Hai Au Aviation Hydrofoil Company, said, “Through the survey, we see that Co To has many advantages for the flight route, and we are confident that we have sufficient conditions and standards to operate the flight route to Co To Island.” This company has been operating and has 10 years of experience in Ha Long Bay.

The type of aircraft used for the flight route will be the Cessna Caravan aircraft manufactured by Textrol Aviation Group, USA. This is the largest and safest single-engine aircraft for water landings (according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the International Civil Aviation Organization), meeting standards of stability, fuel efficiency, and safety. This type of aircraft is also assessed to be capable of flying and landing in any water area or land runway.

Co To Island is currently a tourist attraction in Quang Ninh province. In the first months of 2023, the island district welcomed nearly 72,000 tourists, with a total of nearly 157,000 overnight stays, averaging over 2 days per visitor. In May 2023 alone, Co To district welcomed nearly 39,000 tourists, including over 1,100 international visitors.

