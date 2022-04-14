Tourist arrivals in Asia increased sharply

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region must add more seats on international flights to serve the growing number of passengers.

Unlike two years ago, this year, countries around the world quickly eased more restrictions when simultaneously reopening and minimizing the isolation and testing process for COVID-19. Therefore, the travel demand of tourists is also increasing rapidly.

Aviation data analytics company Cirium said that this April, airlines will see a sharp increase in capacity on flights compared to April 2021. In 14 key Asia-Pacific markets, capacity on flights is likely to increase by an average of 96% year-on-year.

Thailand will be the country to record the biggest increase, with the number of seats on international flights expected to increase by 186% to 850,000 seats. Thai Airways is the airline that increases its capacity to serve more customers.

It will be followed by Singapore with an increase of about 176% to 1.4 million seats. This month, Singapore Airlines will add nearly twice the number of seats compared to the same period last year.

China was the only country to reduce capacity on international flights in April, when the country’s airlines cut about 27% of seats compared with the same period last year.

According to an article on Flightglobal.com, low-cost airline Jetstar Asia is expected to resume flights from Singapore to Da Nang on April 19 after suspending this route for two years. This is a common move by many airlines after Singapore announced that it would fully reopen its borders from April 1, and end the imposition of travel corridors for people who have been vaccinated.

Source: VTV.vn