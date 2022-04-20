Tourism markets in Vietnam are bouncing back as the country fully reopened

Vietnam reopened to international tourists on March 15, and since then the sector has witnessed a large number of visitors arriving in localities nationwide thanks to a wide range of promotions.

Just a few days after the reopening, the Quang Nam province kicked off the Visit Vietnam Year 2022, themed “Quang Nam – Green tourism destination”.

Throughout the year, nearly 300 cultural and tourism events will take place, including 64 hosted by Quang Nam province alone. The key activities will be held from May to September, local media reported.

Hoi An ancient town of Quang Nam will be hosting many of these activities. The city and travel companies believe there is a good chance to introduce new tourism products to help tourism recover after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vietnam News Agency.

The Vietnam’s major tourist magnet of HCMC – welcomed 130 visitors from the US on April 8, this was the first large group of foreign tourists to the southern metropolis in two years.

This indicates interest among international tourists has begun to rebound, and that Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular are drawing attention from foreign travelers, adding the local tourism sector expects a rapid recovery after the reopening.

Meanwhile, the south central province of Khanh Hoa is stepping up communications to advertise itself and Nha Trang city as a safe, civilized and hospitable destination. It is also working to welcome visitors from traditional markets, including Russia, back.

Other provinces in the northwestern and Central Highlands regions are focusing on developing tourism products that help travelers explore unique local cultures.

In central Thua Thien-Hue province, the former capital city of Hue is preparing for the Hue Festival 2022, slated for June 25 to 30.

Vietnam major tourism centre in the north of Quang Ninh, has planned a series of events to stimulate travel, including hosting seven sporting events during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) this May. The highlight of these activities will be the Ha Long – Quang Ninh Tourism Week, including the Ha Long Carnival, in late April and early May.

Vietnam’s tourism has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the number of international arrivals plunged by over 80 percent from the previous year to 3.7 million, while domestic tourism halved. The sector lost about 23 billion USD in revenue.

The sector will work effectively on the tourism recovery and development program in order to achieve the targets set in the country’s socio-economic recovery and development program, according to Nguyen Trung Khanh, General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

In particular, it will renew products, services, infrastructure, personnel and promotions, he went on, adding that the administration will also ask agencies to issue support policies for tourism businesses and workers hit by the pandemic, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

