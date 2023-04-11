Tourism industry organizes various activities to seek resources for development

According to TTXVN, the job fair for the tourism industry in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 attracted 25 units, including tourism service businesses, tour operators, accommodation establishments, tourist attractions, restaurant and hotel systems recruiting workers. The total recruitment demand is nearly 2,000 positions.

This is one of the activities within the framework of the 19th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival in 2023. Here, job seekers can participate in direct interviews with employers. Many professions are currently in need of personnel such as sales managers, communication managers, tour operators, customer service, tour guides, receptionists, servers, and assistant chefs, with an average salary ranging from 6-15 million VND/month.

According to the website of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department, at the seminar on training and recruitment of tourism human resources in Ho Chi Minh City on April 6, the Vietnam Tourism Association said that in 2022-2023, the tourism industry needs 485,000 workers in tourism accommodation establishments. By 2025, the whole country needs from 950,000 to 1.05 million hotel rooms; the demand for workers in tourism accommodation establishments is over 800,000 people.

TTXVN reported that recently, in Can Tho, a cooperation group of eight Northwest provinces held a conference on promoting tourism and connecting tourism between the Northwest region and provinces in the Mekong Delta region. These Northwest provinces include Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, and Phu Tho.

On this occasion, the provinces introduced unique information about local tourism, including Fansipan, known as the rooftop of Indochina, Sapa – the town in the clouds, Mu Cang Chai’s terraced fields, Mai Chau Valley, and some traditional cultures of ethnic minorities.

At the conference, the Northwest provinces hoped to have connections with the Mekong Delta region to create tourism tours and products with many types from eco-tourism to spiritual tourism.

Representatives of the Mekong Delta tourism cluster stated that the tourism services and products in the Mekong Delta region are diverse, and the characteristic brand products are gradually reaching more customers. One of the activities to promote tourism development is to expand regional linkages. Therefore, in the coming time, related units will also rely on common and unique features of each locality in the Northwest region to connect and promote tourism, contributing to enhancing the experience for visitors.

