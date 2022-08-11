Tourism industry lacks human resources

Up to now, more than 90% of tourist accommodation establishments have operated normally, but the number of new employees is just more than 30,000 people.

Currently, the direct labor force of the tourist accommodation sector has not reached 400,000 people, meeting more than 70% of the demand. In particular, the peak occasions such as holidays, Tet and weekends are even more lacking.

Information was given at the seminar “Orientation and solutions for training hotel human resources to recover and develop international tourism in Vietnam” held on August 9 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Representatives of tourism associations and businesses said that, before the epidemic, the whole industry had about 4 million employees, including 1.5 million direct workers, with 45% being trained in tourism and 35%. trained in other specialties, 20% have not been trained.

The delegates said that it is necessary to have policies to encourage the development of human resources and a comprehensive tourism labor market; improve the quality of tourism profession; diversify forms of training; promote socialization of training.

According to experts, the country’s tourism industry is witnessing the largest-scale “great recruitment” ever, when many travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, and service establishments are aggressively looking for labor.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, after 4 months of opening, the whole industry has served 71.8 million domestic tourists, welcomed 733,400 international tourists, total revenue reached 316,000 billion VND. Over 90% of tourist accommodation establishments in the country are back to normal operation. It is forecasted that the fourth quarter of 2022 will increase the number of international guests staying compared to the present time.

@ Cafef