Tourism enterprises ready to welcome Chinese tourists

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Khanh Hoa was the locality that received the most Chinese tourists in the country. In 2019, out of 3.5 million international visitors staying in the area, Chinese visitors accounted for 70%.

Currently, accommodation and travel businesses in the area are ready to receive Chinese tour groups returning.

Mr. Nguyen Phi Hong Nguyen, Sales Director of VietPromotion Tourism Company said: “We are preparing personnel, infrastructure, and promoting destinations to provide information for Chinese tourists who want to visit Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa.”

In the first two months of this year, there were 71,000 Chinese visitors to Vietnam. This market ranks seventh in the top 10 markets sending visitors to Vietnam.

Mr. Tran Trong Kien, Chairman of the National Tourism Advisory Council (TAB), said: “China will always be a very important market. I believe that with the neighboring country having very special tourism products, a long coastline combined with close culture and cuisine, Chinese people really want to come to Vietnam. I expect that by the end of this year, the number of Chinese visitors to Vietnam will have a very significant breakthrough.”

From 2015 to 2019, the number of Chinese tourists increased 3.3 times from 1.78 million to 5.8 million. The proportion of Chinese visitors in the total number of international visitors to Vietnam tends to increase, from 23% in 2015 to 32% in 2019.

Experts predict that the return of the Chinese tourist market will help Vietnam’s tourism achieve and exceed the target of 8 million international visitors this year.