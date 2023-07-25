Top Thai Destinations for Vietnamese Travelers: Where to Go and What to See

For Vietnamese travelers, Thailand offers a unique blend of familiarity and exoticism, making it an ideal choice for a memorable holiday. Thus, we will explore the top Thai destinations that Vietnamese travelers should consider, along with the must-see attractions in each place.

Bangkok

As the bustling capital city of Thailand, Bangkok is a vibrant metropolis that seamlessly combines ancient traditions with modernity. Vietnamese travelers will find themselves captivated by the ornate temples, bustling markets, and lively street life. A visit to the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew is a must, where the famous Emerald Buddha is housed. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the city’s vibrant street food scene, experience a traditional Thai massage, and take a boat ride along the Chao Phraya River.

Ayutthaya

Experts from Thailand Vacation suggest that Vietnamese travelers who are interested in history and ancient ruins should visit Ayutthaya. Just a short distance from Bangkok, Ayutthaya was once the capital of the Kingdom of Siam and is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. Explore the ancient temples, such as Wat Mahathat and Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon, and marvel at the well-preserved ruins. Taking a boat tour along the Chao Phraya River to explore the city’s historical sites is also a popular activity among visitors.

Phuket

Phuket, the largest island in Thailand, is renowned for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lively nightlife. Vietnamese travelers seeking a relaxing beach getaway will find paradise here. Patong Beach is the most famous beach on the island, offering a range of water activities and vibrant nightlife. For a more tranquil experience, visit Kata Beach or Kamala Beach. Don’t forget to explore the nearby Phi Phi Islands and take a boat tour to witness their breathtaking beauty.

Chiang Mai

Nestled in the mountainous region of Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is a haven for culture and nature enthusiasts. The city is known for its numerous temples, lush green landscapes, and vibrant night markets. Vietnamese travelers can immerse themselves in the local culture by visiting Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a stunning temple perched on a mountaintop, and exploring the historic old city. Additionally, Chiang Mai is famous for its traditional Thai festivals, such as the Yi Peng Lantern Festival and the Songkran water festival.

Krabi

Located on the Andaman Sea, Krabi is a picturesque province with stunning limestone cliffs, clear turquoise waters, and pristine islands. Vietnamese travelers seeking adventure and natural beauty will be spoiled for choice here. Railay Beach, accessible only by boat, is a popular destination for rock climbing, kayaking, and snorkeling. Take a day trip to the famous Phi Phi Islands to experience their breathtaking landscapes and vibrant marine life. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the beautiful Emerald Pool and hot springs in the nearby Khao Phra Bang Khram Nature Reserve.

Conclusion

Thailand offers a diverse range of experiences for Vietnamese travelers, from vibrant city life to stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Whether you’re seeking relaxation on pristine beaches, exploring ancient temples, or indulging in delicious Thai cuisine, Thailand is sure to leave Vietnamese travelers with unforgettable memories and a desire to return again and again.