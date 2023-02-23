Top Ten Paradise For Pet Lovers Revealed

It can be heart-breaking to leave your beloved pooch behind while you embark on your next adventure. But with an increasing number of travelers looking to take their furry friends with them and more and more accommodations and airlines catering to those with pets, there’s really no reason man’s best friend can’t join in the fun.

With an incredible variety of great places to stay and over 70 million real guest reviews, Booking.com shares top tips on what to look for in a pet-friendly stay along with a selection of highly-rated accommodation gems specifically geared to animal loving jet-setters and their four legged friends.

5 things to look for in a pet friendly stay:

Make sure the staff is known for loving—not just dealing with—pets! Be proud of your pooch instead of dodging disapproving looks as you walk in the corridor. Check out the scenery or nearby parks to make sure your precious pup can run and roam. See if spa days are available for your little love, so you can both be pampered on your stay. Remember that the food can make or break a trip, for you and your dog. Gourmet pet menus are available at a wide array of stays. Many accommodations offer puppy packages. From special bowls and name tags to beds and bones, don’t forget to look into the array of treats that might be available.

From East to West, where to find the best:

Comfort all around

Escape to a small paradise of tranquility and experience with the beachfront boutique hotel and villas of Green Organic Villas. Placed on a luscious tropical garden, Green Organic Villas offers stunning ocean views, beautiful nature and is a perfect pet-friendly property for the little ones to enjoy one best beach trip or an exciting walk to the nearby local!

Green Organic Villas, Phan Thiet, Vietnam

By the beach

A 9-minute walk from Long Beach, one that is considered the most beautiful beach in Phu Quoc island, Sailing Club Signature Resort offers great accommodation options and is a sustainable property that is pet friendly. Apart from sun-bathing and water sports on the resort’s private beach, the property has a playground for kids and minigolf to guarantee an extra memorable trip for your family, loved ones, and friends!

Sailing Club Signature Phu Quoc, Phu Quoc, Vietnam

The Bow-Wow-Package

Complete with lush rooms and a range of tailored services for you and your dog, you can both enjoy the lifestyle of the rich and the famous in sunny California at The Orlando Hotel. For those pets in need of particular TLC, the hotel even features a special ‘Bow-Wow-Package’ which includes a doggie turn-down service.

The Orlando Hotel, Los Angeles, USA

Lassie in ‘the land down under

Whether it’s your first or hundredth time abroad with your pet, this stunning stay will knock the fur off your feet. Indulge yourself and pamper your pet with The Langham’s 5-star pet service featuring gourmet dishes like ‘Lassie’s Favorite’. “It was our first trip away with our pet baby and you made it very special. Thank you!” shared one Booking.com reviewer.

The Langham Sydney, Australia

Not so ‘ruff’ Rome

Surrounded by large Mediterranean gardens, you and your sweet pooch can live it up like royalty in this Roman palace. To make sure your little treasure hits the streets in style, the Rome Cavalieri offers pets personalised cashmere jumpers with their names printed in dazzling rhinestones.

Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Italy

Pets Only!

How about a weekend away at a dazzling private members only club where you and your privileged pet can enjoy the wellness center, golf course, fine dining or even a dance studio too. The Goodwood Hotel is surrounded by gorgeous greenery and is ready to meet both of your needs.

The Goodwood Hotel, United Kingdom

Good old Rocky

Rocky Crest Golf Resort is the perfect spot for you and your pup to run free in the beautiful outdoors! Bond on the playground or hop on a boat and breathe in Canada’s fresh air! Bring your buddy everywhere you go in this pet-friendly resort and town.

Rocky Crest Golf Resort, Canada

Greek adventure

This scenic spot is perfect for nature and animal lovers alike. Set in the glorious foothills of Greece’s Mount Parnon, enjoy roaming around this enchanting area where you and your pet can easily make new friends with plenty of other like-minded, two and four-legged travellers.

Agroktima, Greece

Bring on Bali!

There’s nothing like a home—or more like paradise—away from home with all those who hold your heart. Sanglung Villas offer you and your pet the freedom and comforts of home at one of the most desired destinations in the world. Play fetch, roll around, enjoy the views or simply chase your tail… it’s play time.

The Sanglung Villas, Indonesia

Out of Africa

Keen to travel the world with your precious pooch? Then head to Cape Town and run along the beach with—at least one of—your tongues flying through the air, shouting / barking with joy! Replete with fantastic views, incredible spa services, a movie theater AND your happy hound, what more do you need?

Twelve Apostles Hotel & Spa, South Africa