Wellness around the World: Top Five Wacky Workouts to Inspire an Active Adventure Revealed

Tired of the treadmill or a session in the local gym? Feeling uninspired to get on the exercise bandwagon? Maxing out on wellness is now a popular part of vacation, and travelers can combine fitness and fun to kickstart their endorphins and try something new and exciting on their next trip. With over a third (54%) of Vietnamese travelers keen to try an experimental wellness experience as part of their 2023 travels,* Booking.com has selected five stunning destinations known for their alternative workouts around the world. From uplifting aerial yoga in Bali to laughter therapy in India, there are many paths to wellness: here are some of the best unconventional rejuvenating experiences to inspire the next trip.

Mermaid Fitness – Lake Michigan, United States

Travelers can swap their feet for fins and dive into this alternative workout in the Mermaid Fitness swimming pool located in Lake Michigan, one of the five great lakes of North America. This fusion-style class designed for adults integrates the healing practice of yoga, the core-tightening principles of pilates and barre, and the fluid cardio-fun of a deep-water aquatic experience. Participants will wear a monofin – a mermaid tail – to embrace their inner mermaid and work on their power, strength, beauty and grace in the water: think dance meets water aerobics for this fairytale fun. Back on land, the state of Michigan is famous for its natural beauty, blessed with scenic routes and tranquil forests perfect for exercise enthusiasts looking to explore the great outdoors.

Where to stay: After a day diving around, guests can dry off at the Hotel Frankfort & Restaurant, a charming stay located just a short walk from Lake Michigan. This kitsch hotel features antique chandeliers and eclectic furnishings. Some rooms have a balcony offering guests spectacular views over Lake Michigan, and there’s a hot tub outside for visitors to relax in after a day of exercise. For serious water lovers, the hotel is just a short walk from Frankfort Public Beach where guests can take a peaceful walk around the lighthouse.

Laughter Therapy – Mumbai, India

Invented by Indian doctor Madan Kataria back in the mid-nineties, this unconventional wellness workout (which was once ironically laughed at) has now amassed thousands of devotees around the world. The unusual method is based on the theory that laughter can unlock both spiritual and medical benefits, and travelers can try a session to laugh their worries away at one of the many laughter clubs across Mumbai on the west coast of India. The Chowpatty Beach Laughter Club meets every morning at 7am at the eastern end of Chowpatty Beach in South Mumbai, and yogis can watch the sunrise over the ocean while practicing different techniques such as ‘exhale’ laughter and ‘shabash’ laughter where practitioners pat themselves to reinforce positivity. After a morning chuckle, travelers can book onto a Private Windsurfing Course for more action and a fun day out on the water. Further inland, the bustling metropolis of Mumbai is a fantastic destination, immersing travelers in color and energy with ancient temples, hipster enclaves and vibrant markets.

Where to stay: The exquisite Taj Lands End hotel is just a short drive from Chowpatty Beach and boasts a fully equipped health club and onsite spa. Guests can take a dip in the stunning pool, relax in the sauna rooms or enjoy massages and Ayurveda treatments at Jiva Spa. After rejuvenating the mind and body, visitors can treat their appetites to traditional Indian cuisine and feast on delicious dahls and lobster masala made from locally sourced and organic produce. The hotel is a Booking.com Travel Sustainable stay and offers tours organized by local guides and a platform to local artists to display their talents.

Dog Yoga – Auckland, New Zealand

Forget vinyasa and ashtanga, why not embrace ‘doga’? Aucklanders have always held a special place in their heart for dogs – from dog markets and dog sushi to dog fashion shows – so it comes as no surprise that dog yoga originated there. Visitors can practice yoga with their beloved dog which will apparently not only soothe their mind, body and soul but their furry friends too. Pet owners and their pooches perform traditional Hatha yoga postures together for one-on-one bonding time, with yogis using their pup for added weight in certain poses. Outside of the studio, Auckland itself is surrounded by rainforests, thermal springs and wildlife reserves, a perfect destination for those seeking an active vacation to make precious memories. For adrenaline junkies seeking a thrill, Waiheke Island Zipline and Native Forest Tour will allow visitors to explore new heights by zooming through the treetops in a forest which has stood for centuries.

Where to stay: Located in the leafy suburb of Birkenhead on Auckland’s North Shore district, FERNZ Motel & Apartments Birkenhead offers stylish apartments with stunning views. Situated amongst lovely cafes and restaurants in this charming neighborhood, guests can grab a smoothie or coffee after a fun doga glass. The accommodation is also a Booking.com Travel Sustainable stay thanks to its green spaces including its beautiful balconies and ban on single-use plastics, ideal for the two-thirds (79%) of Vietnamese travelers who want to use travel as an opportunity to express and explore their personal passions and beliefs.*

Plogging – Gothenburg, Sweden

Want to stay in shape and save the planet? Originating in Sweden, ‘plogging’ is the sport of picking up litter while jogging. Swedish joggers, tired of running into garbage in parks and pavements, invented this green sport: a hybrid of the Swedish words ‘plocka upp’ – to pick up – and jogging. The concept is to take advantage of a weekly run to pick up trash found along the way and, as a workout, it provides variation in body movement by adding bending, squatting and stretching. Gothenburg, situated off the country’s west coast, is the home of plogging with events held every week around this sustainable city. An important seaport known for its Dutch-style canals and leafy boulevards lined with hip cafes and boutique shops, travelers can discover its culture and history on a Gothenburg Bike Tour. A visit to the award-winning Gothenburg Botanical Garden with its 16,000 different species of plants is also highly recommended.

Where to stay: Upper House offers travelers luxury rooms in one of the coolest parts of this city. After an endorphin-filled morning workout guests can make the most of the location and explore the nearby Gothenburg Museum of Art and Liseberg Amusement Park. Set in Gothia Towers, this chic hotel offers free entry to a city-view spa so guests can reward themselves with impressive views and a swim in the glass-bottom pool after working up a sweat. This Booking.com Travel Sustainable property makes a huge effort to reduce food waste and invests a percentage of revenue back into community and sustainability projects.

On top Indochina – Sapa, Vietnam

Fansipan, a mountain peak with an altitude of 3,143m above sea level, is the highest mountain in the Hoang Lien Son range and is known as the ‘roof of Indochina’. Conquering the ‘roof of Indochina’ has long been on the bucket list of professional climbers and amateurs alike. With 3 trekking routes licensed by the local authority for tourism, namely Tram Ton, Chin Sai, Cat Cat, mountain conquerers have a range of options to choose accordingly to one’s physical capability and to enjoy all the best of Fanxipan, including the impressive moutain range, primeval forest and a biodiversity of flora and fauna with countless ancient wood tree, wild flowers – especially orchids. Conquering the Fansipan is already a great feat! But there’s more to explore when in Sapa. Visitors usually spend a few days to enjoy the fresh air and unique cuisine of the highland, while culture lovers can immerse in a half-day guided tour in Cat Cat Village to learn about the timeless culture and traditions of the ethnic Black Hmong people.

Where to stay: Hotel de la Coupole – Mgallery, nestled in the heart of Sapa, offers an enchanting mix of haute couture and hill tribe style in its vibrant green rice paddies to colorful tribal clothes, where guests can clearly feed the nostalgia of the French Indochine era from the 1920s, ‘30s. Beside the beautiful view over mountainous scenery of Sapa, the hotel boasts an indoor heated pool, kid playground, spa, a restaurant, a bar, and a patisserie, each with a unique yet synchronous design.