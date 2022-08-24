Top 6 Trends in the Construction Industry for 2023

Despite being among the largest industries in the world, construction is also one that is the slowest growing. But with new technologies, change is happening faster. Explore the six ways in which these cutting-edge construction technologies will change the industry in the coming years to boost production and stay competitive.

Wearable tech innovations

Wearable technology is now used to secure employees from environmental risks in addition to the usual ones such as objects falling on their heads or bumping into them. In case of a situation involving solitary employees when an accident happens, it’s also able to contact emergency services. It’s necessary to have an always-connected network for this; in the event that this technology breaks down due to a network interruption, construction companies could be at risk of being sued. Another great innovation is exoskeleton wearable devices which make construction workers appear nearly godlike, but actually, exoskeleton wear is concerned about health and security because it reduces risk and worker injuries.

Developing the Internet of Things and analytics

In today’s modern age, more and more building owners want their buildings to have improved analytics and IoT capacities. According to this, it’s anticipated that the construction industry will incorporate more IoT features. In particular, installation of sensors connected to the network, testing, and improvement in buildings are said to gain more popularity. Thanks to this, building owners will be able to more effectively regulate heating, cooling, security, and energy use. Consider hiring specialized companies to handle IoT tasks in the near future. You must organically develop this capability if you want to remain competitive in the long run. For instance, by incorporating construction equipment maintenance software created to maintain the maximum degree of efficiency for your construction fleet, you may employ an IoT business to help you enhance your workflow.

Artificial intelligence for construction

Artificial intelligence has a lot to offer to the construction industry. You can create a large, superb database out of previous outcomes before creating machine learning algorithms to make predictions. In this way, it’s possible to use AI in generating new construction schedules by investigating tens of millions of different possibilities. You can also use AI in the construction industry through image recognition. AI can be used to analyze images of the materials which are used on the work site and distinguish materials that are endangered, or it can be used to monitor the behavior of workers during situations of high risk. Take into account also that there are different names used for referring to AI, while some businesses choose to refer to the same capabilities as “machine learning” or “algorithms”.

Robot technology

Today, you can use robots to perform a different set of tasks in an automatic way. Not only do they safeguard workers from high-risk environments, but they also reduce injuries and can be utilized to finish the required work when there is a lack of labor. Today, robots are increasingly being used on-site to install drywall. For example, HRP-5P, a humanoid robot, can undertake physical labor and unskilled jobs like lifting and carrying. Also, another way robots are expected to be utilized is by repairing infrastructure in places that are difficult to reach, or to enter possibly dangerous areas after natural disasters. Robots will also be employed for routine maintenance tasks, new construction, and extensive repairs in conflict zones and following natural catastrophes.

Eco-friendly materials

More than ever before, builders and contractors are making a conscious effort to use eco-friendly materials in their projects. It’s necessary for builders and contractors to be aware of exactly what they’re using and how the items they pick affect their carbon footprint as not all materials branded as green are genuinely eco-friendly. Consider using salvaged or reclaimed wood that originates from trees that were previously cut instead of new wood for a construction project, causing further cutting down of trees. The same goes for steel. Making new steel consumes a lot of energy while employing recycled steel in construction projects can achieve the same benefits while requiring much less energy. Another greener approach to bringing color to a space is using natural, organic paints as well as non-toxic stains and sealants.

3D printing

Another top trend for the following year is certainly the use of 3D printing in the construction industry. This groundbreaking technology was utilized just a couple of years ago to aid in the planning and building of two bridges. Today, 3D printing is being used by construction companies all around the globe to help them accomplish projects faster than ever. A wood or plastic model could only be modified so many times before it had to be replaced totally. With 3D printing, contractors can easily modify their blueprints right now without having to start from scratch.

You now understand how crucial the construction industry is to people’s daily lives all around the world and how the demand for construction services is growing. Hopefully, this article motivated you to be on the lookout for all the top trends in the construction industry for 2023.