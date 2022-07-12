Top 5 localities with highest export turnover in the first 6 months

A recent report of the General Department of Customs on the import and export situation shows that, in the first 6 months of 2022, the total import and export turnover of Vietnam’s goods reached 371.32 billion USD, increased by 16.4% (equivalent to an increase of USD 52.3 billion) over the same period in 2021.

In which, total export turnover reached 186.03 billion USD, up 17.3% (equivalent to 27.4 billion USD) and total import turnover reached 185.29 billion USD, up 15.5% (equivalent to 24.9 billion USD).

Thus, Vietnam’s trade balance of goods in the first 6 months of 2022 has a surplus of 0.74 billion USD.

Notably, in the past 6 months, dozens of export commodity groups have achieved a turnover of over 1 billion USD, of which, 5 commodity groups have reached 10 billion USD or more. Leading the way is phones and components with 29.17 billion USD, up 16.4% over the same period in 2021.

Next is the group of computers, electronic products and components with 27.68 billion USD, up 15.6%; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts reached 21.2 billion USD, up 23.8%; textiles and garments reached 18.53 billion USD, up 20.8%. In addition, footwear is a new commodity group that reached more than 10 billion USD in the first 6 months of the year with the result reaching 11.79 billion USD, up 13.5 % over the same period in 2021.

If considering export turnover by province, the report of the General Department of Customs said that there are 6 localities with export turnover of over 10 billion USD. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City and Bac Ninh are two localities with export turnover of more than 20 billion USD.

Top 5 provinces and cities with the highest export turnover in the first 6 months of 2022 in the country. Source: General Department of Customs

In which, Ho Chi Minh City leads the country in export of goods, with an export value of 25 billion USD, up 13.8% over the same period. The total export turnover of goods of the city’s enterprises in the first 6 months of the year through the national border gate was estimated at 24.9 billion USD, up 13.8% over the same period.

With export turnover at 21 billion USD, up 9% over the same period last year, Bac Ninh is the province with the second-highest export turnover in the country. In addition, 4 provinces and cities also have export turnover in the first 6 months of 2022 reaching over 10 billion USD, including Binh Duong, Thai Nguyen, Dong Nai, Hai Phong, with export turnover reaching $18.2 billion, $16.7 billion, $12.9 billion and $11.4 billion respectively.

Regarding the import situation, Ho Chi Minh City is the only locality with an import turnover of over 30 billion USD in the first 6 months of 2022. Besides, the import turnover of goods of localities such as Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Thai Nguyen, Hai Phong and Dong Nai also reached over 10 billion USD. Specifically, the import turnover of goods in the first 6 months of this year was 19.7 billion USD, 12.6 billion USD, 10.3 billion USD, 10.4 billion USD and 10.1 billion USD respectively.

@ Cafef