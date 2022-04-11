Golden Dragon Program – honoring typical FDI enterprises, operating effectively, achieving many achievements in business development and making efforts to contribute to the development of economic sectors, localities and the economy Vietnam in 2022, with the theme “Convergence of resources, promoting green growth and sustainable development” has just taken place in Ho Chi Minh City . This is an annual event organized by Vietnam Economic Review – VnEconomy – Vietnam Economic Times.

Top 10 typical FDI enterprises include: Samsung, Intel Products Vietnam, Qualcomm Vietnam, VSIP, Gamuda Land Vietnam, DHL-VNPT, Best Express, Honda Vietnam, Chinfon Vietnam, La Vie.

This year’s Golden Dragon program also honored the Top 50 typical FDI enterprises promoting green growth, including prominent brands such as: Standard Chattered Bank Deloitte, Citi Vietnam, KPMG, Honda, Zamil Steel, Prudential, Amway, Grab , Oppo Vietnam and GreenFeed Vietnam… and many other reputable enterprises in the market.

The award ceremony of the Golden Dragon trophy and certificate for the Top 50 typical FDI enterprises promoting green growth. Photo: vneconomy.vn

The award focuses on surveying and selecting businesses that are pioneers in innovation, creativity, green transformation, and digital technology application in production, business and corporate governance processes in the year 2021 – 2022.

This is the first time Oppo Vietnam has entered the Top 50 typical FDI enterprises in promoting green growth and sustainable development, right on the occasion of Oppo’s 9th anniversary in Vietnam market (March 27, 2013). / March 27, 2022). The award is the clearest demonstration of the right development direction that the company has built over the past 9 years, clearly demonstrating the spirit and philosophy of “Technology for people, Kindness for the world” that the company has established. always pursue and strive to bring to users around the globe.

On February 22, ahead of the MWC 2022 Annual Technology Event in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the company published the “Sustainability Report” for 2021, presenting actions of the company in promoting green and environmentally friendly growth throughout its product lifecycle.

The company is committed to the internationally recognized “3R + 1D” sustainable packaging principle and adheres to the reduction of packaging weight (Reduce), the reuse of recycled materials (Reuse), the use of materials materials can be recycled (Recycle) and biodegradable in their packaging (Degradable).

In addition to efforts to protect the environment through production and new technology initiatives, in Vietnam, the company has long maintained its contribution to the sustainable development of the community, joining hands to carry out charitable activities. volunteer with society. In addition, the company also promotes the development of corporate culture when considering people as the core, culture is the foundation for sustainable development.

