Toll collection for vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City to Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway

The Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has issued an additional fee for the use of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway at the intersection with the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway.

The expected additional fee, according to VEC’s announcement, is inclusive of the lowest value-added tax (VAT) of 78,000 VND for vehicles under 12 seats, and the highest fee of 295,000 VND for 18-ton trucks and 40-foot container trucks traveling from the Long Phuoc intersection to Phan Thiet.

Expected toll rate for Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway. Source: VEC website

According to information from VEC’s website, the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway project has a total length of 99 km. The starting point of the expressway is on the connecting section from National Highway 1A to My Thanh, Binh Thuan, and the end point is at km 43, where it connects with the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway in Thong Nhat district, Dong Nai province.

The timing of the implementation of the additional fee collection will be based on the completion and operation of the Phan Thiet – Dau Giay expressway or as stated in the documents of the relevant authorities.

