Today, Vietnam opens the National Congress of the Communist Party

Vietnam’s Communist party congress begins its five-yearly national congress in Hanoi today (January 25, 2021), where it will select the leaders who will steer one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies through the pandemic, trade tensions with the US and many important things.

The year 2020 marked the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). Vietnam has realized major achievements in pandemic prevention and economic stabilization.

It is recognized as a world role model for its pandemic control measures, and annual economic growth of 2.91 percent for 2020. As such, it is a bright spot of Asia’s regional economic development. The “Vietnam model” has therefore been receiving frequent international media coverage.

The CPV Central Committee General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong declared that 2020 was, “Vietnam’s most successful year in the last five years.” At this critical moment in Vietnam’s history, the 13th National Congress of the CPV will be held from January 25 to February 2 to continue the country’s journey of socialist development.

At the Party’s eighth plenary session of the 12th Central Committee of the CPV in October 2018, five interim sub-committees were formed to draft the key documents for the 13th Party Congress. The draft documents of the 13th Party Congress report were published for public feedback in October 2020. It can be seen that the CPV will continue to adhere to the party’s leadership, the socialist system, and the reform path.

Meanwhile, the draft officially brought up the Vietnamese version of “Two Centenaries,” according to analysts, which outlines development visions for a prosperous and developed Vietnam.

By 2030, Vietnam aims to accomplish its industrialization and modernization, basically becoming a modernity-oriented industrialized country. By 2045, Vietnam aims to become a modern, industrialized country.

In addition, the draft has further promoted the building of a clean and strong party and political system in all aspects. This ultimately aims to explore deeper developments for the socialist democracy. Furthermore, the draft also indicates a profound desire for national development to continue with careful planning.

With the guidance of CPV leadership, Vietnam will continue to maintain a stable and rapid development trend, deepen its reform and integrate into the world, fulfill the obligations of various trade agreements, and thus prepare itself for a higher status on the world stage.