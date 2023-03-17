TNEX named “Best Digital-only Bank in Vietnam” by The Asian Banker for the second year in a row

TNEX is a regular in The Asian Banker’s World’s Best Digital Banks Awards, which recognise banks that stand out for their digital offering and innovation strategy to offer their customers ta state-of-the art customer experience.

For the second year in a row, TNEX was named Best Digital-only Bank in Vietnam 2023 for the 2nd consecutive year at “Excellence in Retail Financial Services Convention 2023” organized by The Asian Banker. The company thus solidifies its standing as a leader in digital banking in Vietnam, just two years after its launch.

TNEX experienced another year of high growth reaching 1.5 million customers, posted a year-on-year growth of 200%. TNEX has developed advanced tools to simplify its customers’ everyday banking needs, such as the emoji-driven PFM, savings pots, or an education portal which offers an easy and intuitive way to manage their money in a few clicks.

“We are thrilled that our efforts to deliver an inclusive lifestyle banking experience for young customers has been recognized by the Asian Banker. We believe the key to our success is simple; to actively listen and understand our customers everyday needs and continuously support these needs through advanced cloud native technologies, strong partnerships, data science and most importantly our culture of innovation” commented Bryan Carroll, CEO of TNEX.

TNEX was selected from a record number of entrants ranked based on the number of customers, the market coverage, the product portfolio, and financial metrics. With this prize, TNEX confirms its leadership in digital banking thanks to its commitment to constant innovation, with a unique platform and a multi-product line-up that is constantly evolving to anticipate the needs and preferences of customers in order to offer the best experience and service.

TNEX was founded in December 2020 with a mission to improve the financial well-being of 50M+ underbanked Vietnamese who have little access to formal financial services by providing access to free, convenient, simple and secure banking services.

TNEX was founded in December 2020 with a mission to improve the financial well-being of 50M+ underbanked Vietnamese who have little access to formal financial services by providing access to free, convenient, simple and secure banking services.

TNEX's platform offers simple access at no charge to a wide range of banking services like a bank account, debit card, as well as step counter, chat, mood tracker and a free game hub.