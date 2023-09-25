Tips for Solo Travellers to Budapest

Budapest conjures images of nomadic workers manning laptops in cafes and shared office spaces. On the weekends, I always fantasize about bachelor and bachelorette parties. The world-famous thermal springs should also be included. I also see the stunning buildings that line the banks of the Danube in and around Budapest.

Budapest is a popular tourist destination since it is regarded as one of the greatest cities in Europe. Solo trips to Budapest are extremely typical. The Hungarian capital is a popular destination for lone travellers. I can say without a doubt that my solo vacation to Budapest via Wizz Air flight was a huge success, with all the fascinating museums and cultural landmarks I saw. Read on to find out what to do in Budapest alone and whether it’s safe for solo travellers.

How to prepare for a solo trip to Budapest, Hungary

Before you go on your solo trip to Budapest, review a few helpful travel suggestions for the capital city of Hungary:

Hungary’s national currency is the Hungarian Forint (HUF).

230V is the standard voltage. Types C and F power sockets are available.

Try navigating Budapest using the Google Maps app.

In Budapest, you can get by by speaking English. English is widely spoken in Hungary, particularly in the travel and tourist sector.

Travelling to Budapest as a woman is safe. But please take all the usual safety measures while visiting any large city. Not much violent crime occurs, however pickpocketing and frauds do happen in popular tourist locations.

Requirements for Entry into Hungary

Hungary belongs to both the Schengen region and the European Union (EU). Visitors from outside the European Union are limited to 90 days in the Schengen area during a 180-day period. Your passport must have been issued within the previous 10 years and be valid for at least three months beyond the day you want to depart the EU nation. Before departing your home country, you should inquire about the need to obtain a Schengen visa from the Hungarian consulate or embassy.

How to reach Budapest, Hungary

Air: Ferenc Liszt International Airport (airport code: BUD) is situated 16 kilometres southeast of Budapest’s downtown. Taking Bus 100E, which departs from Terminal 2 and arrives at Deák Ferenc tér in the heart of Budapest, is the quickest and most convenient method to get there. From 5 a.m. until 1:20 a.m., every 20 minutes, there is a bus that will take you there in approximately 35 minutes.

Rail: The Keleti Pályaudvar Station is located in the city’s eastern outskirts, while the Nyugati Pályaudvar Station is in the city’s western outskirts, and the Budapest-Déli Station is located in the city’s southern core. Of these three stations, you can arrive at one depending on your direction of travel.

Finding Your Way Around Budapest, Hungary

Most locations in Budapest are easily reached by foot. BKK’s public transportation system includes buses, trams, four metro lines, trolley buses, and a suburban railway, among other modes of transportation. Their accessibility is unparalleled.

Travelling down the Pest embankment on a yellow streetcar, Tram 2 takes in the city’s views and sounds. Metro 1 is the third-oldest subway system in the world. At the airport, at newsstands, and at automated ticket vending machines, you can buy a public transportation ticket.

There are 24-hour, 72-hour, and weekly Budapest public transit passes available, according to how long you want to stay in the city on your own. An alternative is to purchase a BudapestCard, which grants free admission to 19 museums, unlimited use of public transit, and a complimentary walking tour.

What Every Solo Traveler Must See & Do in Budapest?

The Parliament Building is an impressive neo-gothic structure that stands on a cliff above the Danube. Guided tours are the only way to enter. Tickets sell out quickly, so plan ahead. It’s particularly interesting to visit the location at night and see the Parliament reflected in the river.

Heroes’ Square, the Millennium Monument stands in this often-overlooked section of the city.

Budapest’s Buda Castle District, home to some of Hungary’s most beautiful and ancient landmarks, is another UNESCO site. The Castle is a European-style royal house and a major tourist attraction. The Royal Palace, which is part of the Buda Castle District, is home to many excellent exhibition halls. A labyrinth may be found underneath the castle as well.

The Danube River alone is worth the trip. The river is one of the city’s most famous features, and it also passes through three other national capitals.

I hope my Budapest solo travel guide is helpful! Solo travel to Budapest is fine! Even if this is your first visit to Budapest, you will feel completely comfortable exploring the city on your own.