TikTok violates Vietnamese law

“The initial findings of the inspection team help confirm the initial assessments of TikTok’s violations of Vietnamese laws. There are many violations,” said Mr. Nguyen Thanh Lam, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, at a press conference on June 5.

However, the specific violations have not been disclosed because some content is still under investigation and needs to be kept confidential, according to MIC representatives.

Previously, at a press conference in April, the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) announced initial evaluations of the content and sales activities on TikTok in Vietnam. According to the announcement, the short video platform violated content control, algorithm distribution, and business operation management measures.

The TikTok inspection, involving representatives from the Ministry of Information and Communications, the General Department of Taxation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, began on May 15 to investigate these violations.

According to the report from ABEI at the April press conference, TikTok’s violations in Vietnam include ineffective measures to control politically related content violations, anti-party and state propaganda, the dissemination of harmful or dangerous content to users, and the lack of control over counterfeit and fake goods trading.

During the June 5 press conference, MIC representatives did not specify which of these violations had been confirmed by the inspection team, or whether there were any other violations not mentioned in the initial report. “The inspection results are expected to be announced in early July,” Mr. Thanh Lam said.

MIC representatives also mentioned that aside from the inspection, meetings with TikTok content creators were organized in May.

“On one hand, there is the inspection and the discovery of violations, whether from the platform itself or individuals involved. On the other hand, there is the promotion of legal awareness among content creators,” according to the Deputy Minister of MIC.

@Zing News