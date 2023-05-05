TikTok to be comprehensively inspected in Vietnam from May 15

For content creators, also known as “idols,” the MIC evaluates that the platform lacks effective management measures. Moreover, TikTok allows copyright infringement content to appear rampant and is evaluated as having no management measures to prevent users from using personal and private images to spread fake news, defame, and insult others.

To address these violations, at the regular press conference in May, Mr. Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Radio and Television and Electronic Information Authority, said that to implement a plan to examine TikTok’s entire operation in Vietnam, the ministry has sent letters to relevant departments to send representatives to participate in the inspection team.

“The list of members of the inspection team has been almost complete. It is expected that the examination of TikTok’s operations will be conducted from May 15th to the end of May,” said Mr. Le Quang Tu Do.

Vietnam currently ranks sixth among the top 10 countries with the most TikTok users in the world. Data from DataReportal shows that as of February, there were about 49.9 million TikTok users in Vietnam.

Previously, in the Community Standards Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 released by TikTok, the platform pledged to prioritize the quick removal of highly serious content such as child sexual abuse and extreme violence. TikTok pledged to minimize the total number of views of community standards-violating content while ensuring accuracy, consistency, and fairness for content creators.

@Vietnamnet