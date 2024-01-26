TikTok testing 30-minute videos

The testing of uploading a 30-minute video on TikTok marks a significant change, potentially attracting video creators who prefer longer durations.

TikTok’s initial popularity stemmed from its short video format, with a maximum duration of 15 seconds. The platform gradually increased the maximum video length, first to 1 minute, then 3 minutes, and eventually 10 minutes. In October of last year, TikTok began experimenting with limiting uploads to 15-minute videos.

In its latest move, TikTok, the globally popular short-form video platform, has tested the capability to upload 30-minute videos. This signals a notable shift away from the original short video format. This information comes from social media consultant Matt Navarra, who recently discovered that TikTok is testing the functionality of uploading videos up to 30 minutes.

According to screenshots shared by Matt Navarra, users seem to encounter a pop-up window when uploading a video, notifying them of the new maximum length. The pop-up window will contain the message “Introducing 30-minute videos – Now you can upload videos up to 30 minutes!”

TikTok’s test of uploading 30-minute videos marks a significant shift for the platform, likely to appeal to creators who prefer longer videos. (Photo: searchenginejournal)

Navarra also noted that the 30-minute video upload feature is not exclusive to iOS and may soon be rolled out to all users, including Android users. With this information, TikTok’s intention becomes apparent: 30-minute videos aim to attract more creators interested in deeper content to TikTok, bringing more diverse works and allowing creators to share more content on the platform without dividing it into multiple parts. This move could also set the stage for introducing ads at the beginning and middle of videos, providing creators with additional revenue from advertising. Of course, such changes may raise concerns, as many TikTok users still prefer concise entertainment content. Therefore, 30-minute videos may prompt viewers to reconsider their content preferences. @Cafef