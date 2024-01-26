TikTok testing 30-minute videos

The testing of uploading a 30-minute video on TikTok marks a significant change, potentially attracting video creators who prefer longer durations.
TikTok’s initial popularity stemmed from its short video format, with a maximum duration of 15 seconds. The platform gradually increased the maximum video length, first to 1 minute, then 3 minutes, and eventually 10 minutes. In October of last year, TikTok began experimenting with limiting uploads to 15-minute videos.
In its latest move, TikTok, the globally popular short-form video platform, has tested the capability to upload 30-minute videos. This signals a notable shift away from the original short video format. This information comes from social media consultant Matt Navarra, who recently discovered that TikTok is testing the functionality of uploading videos up to 30 minutes.
According to screenshots shared by Matt Navarra, users seem to encounter a pop-up window when uploading a video, notifying them of the new maximum length. The pop-up window will contain the message “Introducing 30-minute videos – Now you can upload videos up to 30 minutes!”
TikTok’s test of uploading 30-minute videos marks a significant shift for the platform, likely to appeal to creators who prefer longer videos. (Photo: searchenginejournal)