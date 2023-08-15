TikTok requires users to label AI-generated content

Matt Navarra, a social media expert, shared on X that TikTok has introduced a feature allowing users to label their content as “AI-generated” before posting. Additionally, TikTok has warned that posts will be taken down if the labeling is incorrect.

Specifically, before uploading videos or images to TikTok, users will be prompted by the new feature to determine if the content is “AI-generated.” Users will need to choose whether to label the content as being created by AI or not. If users choose not to label the content, a reminder notification will appear, urging them to consider labeling the content as “AI-generated.”

In the notification, TikTok requires users to adhere to the regulations, ensuring viewers can differentiate between real and fictional content. Moreover, TikTok threatens to remove posts if they are not appropriately labeled according to the platform’s criteria.

In the realm of artificial intelligence, TikTok is also at the early stages of utilizing an AI chatbot named Tako, which can engage with users in conversations about short video clips and assist them in content development. The platform is currently conducting testing with a selected group of users in this regard.

@Cafef