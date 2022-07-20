TikTok parent company is ambitious to design a separate chip to strengthen its position of technological autonomy

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is planning to design a separate chip in an attempt to enter and build an autonomous position in the semiconductor industry.

According to CNBC, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is planning to design a separate chip in an effort to enter and build an autonomous position in the semiconductor industry. The main motivation comes from the fact that ByteDance can hardly find a supplier that can meet all the specialized requirements.

The new chip is designed to serve many of ByteDance’s businesses, including video platforms, information and entertainment applications. ByteDance said it will not produce this chip for commercial purposes or resell it to others.

On the job recruitment website of ByteDance, there are currently 31 vacancies related to the manufacturing sector as well as the entire chip design process, including core design, intellectual property (IP) testing and extraction. system on chip (SoC) – critical process for detecting design flaws before mass production.

Candidate chip design engineers must have experience in manufacturing advanced 12 nanometer and 7 nanometer chips. In addition, they must also be proficient in the use of electronic design automation (EDA) tools and digital IP core design.

ByteDance’s new effort reflects the growing efforts of technology companies to create chips that can be used for all purposes, as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to promote the basic technology industry. original but special. For now, the mainland’s reliance on foreign technology remains high, as advanced chip design tools are mainly developed by US companies.

Before that, the search giant Baidu and the cloud computing group Alibaba also developed a chip of their own design, although they did not have a basic background in semiconductors. They were created as a way to serve business needs and limit the cost of buying new from another company.

However, Chinese companies will still hire foreign manufacturers to supply under contracts. The big names in this market include Broadcom, Marvell, MediaTek, Faraday and all are based outside of mainland China. This is similar to what Apple does for its iPhone.

“Cloud computing companies are investing in chips to save costs. Instead of using general-purpose chips from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA, they try to build AI accelerators with better performance,” said Sravan Kundojjala, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics.

According to CNBC, ByteDance’s new decision shows China’s efforts to compete with leading countries in the memory chip industry, such as Taiwan (China), South Korea and the United States.

According to data released by China Customs last week, China’s integrated circuit import volume fell by 10.4% in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, the value of imported goods increased 6.4% to 210 billion USD.

Douyin, China’s version of TikTok has just announced the test of a new fast food delivery feature right on the platform

Most recently, ByteDance also started to enter the food delivery field, after Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, announced that it was testing a new fast food delivery feature right on the platform, in the context of the economy. The locality begins to recover from the blockade due to COVID-19. This is seen as the ByteDance-owned platform’s foray into a market almost entirely dominated by Meituan and Alibaba.

