TikTok fully banned in a US state

The Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, has signed a law banning the Chinese app TikTok from operating in the state.

This is the first U.S. state to completely ban TikTok. The law prohibits app stores such as the App Store and Google Play from providing TikTok within the state’s jurisdiction. According to Mayor Gianforte, the law aims to protect the people of Montana from the risk of surveillance.

In a statement, TikTok asserts that the law “violates the First Amendment rights of Montana residents by unlawfully banning TikTok.” TikTok states that it will protect the rights of its users within and outside of the state.

Previously, TikTok denied sharing data with China and stated that it would not do so even if requested.

Montana, a state with a population of over 1 million people, says that TikTok will face penalties if it violates the ban. The ban will take effect on January 1, 2024. Currently, users can still download the app from Google and Apple’s app stores.

An increasing number of U.S. lawmakers are calling for a nationwide ban on TikTok due to concerns about Chinese influence on the platform. Mayor Gianforte has also banned the use of all social media apps that collect and provide personal information or data to hostile nations on government devices.

