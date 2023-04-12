TikTok commits to improving content moderation to remove violations

In a recent report, TikTok stated that it has started improving its access approach to prioritize accuracy, reduce views of violating content, and quickly remove serious violations on its platform.
The Community Standards Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 was recently released by the short-form video platform TikTok. According to the report, TikTok is committed to prioritizing the removal of high severity content, such as child sexual abuse and extremist violence, and reducing the total views of violating content. Additionally, TikTok aims to ensure accuracy, consistency, and fairness for content creators.
To fulfill this commitment, the platform is strengthening the connection between automated moderation technology and its professional moderation team to provide accurate conclusions with content that contains nuances such as misinformation, hostile content, and harassment.
Furthermore, TikTok has pledged to improve its content control. Specifically, the platform has started to improve its access approach to prioritize accuracy, reduce views of violating content, and quickly remove serious violations on its platform.
Before making decisions to delete videos, granting authority to its professional moderation team, or taking other actions, TikTok has upgraded its moderation routing system to include the severity of the harm (based on the type of potential violation) and the expected access range (based on the account’s followers) as conditions.
“In addition, TikTok has also improved features such as age limits, recommendation limits, and content rating systems to minimize the danger by limiting viewers’ access to content,” TikTok announced.
Recently, at the press conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications on April 6th, Mr. Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information Department, pointed out a series of violations committed by TikTok, including ineffective control measures for content related to politics, anti-Party and State activities, fake news, nonsensical and harmful content, even content that endangers children; using automatic content distribution algorithms to create trends and spread sensational, clickbait content, regardless of its harmful and offensive nature, affecting the community and young people; ineffective control measures to prevent illegal business activities, sales, and advertising of counterfeit goods, imitation products, aphrodisiacs, and unverified functional foods; and ineffective control measures for copyright infringement.
The consequences of these violations create a favorable environment for the spread of fake news, causing economic damage and instability in society; encouraging young people to imitate and follow bad and offensive trends, distorting their perceptions and lifestyles, and damaging the cultural values of the nation. Moreover, they encourage and facilitate illegal business activities and the proliferation of copyrighted content violations.
Therefore, in addition to the solutions that have been implemented, the Ministry of Information and Communications will deploy many measures to require cross-border platforms, including TikTok, to comply with Vietnamese law.
According to the plan, in May 2023, the Ministry of Information and Communications will organize an inter-agency inspection team with the participation of relevant ministries and agencies such as Industry and Trade, Culture, Sports and Tourism, Police, General Department of Taxation… to comprehensively inspect the activities of TikTok in Vietnam.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Information and Communications will coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to comprehensively assess the impact of TikTok on the community, especially young people; and collaborate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to manage the e-commerce activities of TikTok Shop in Vietnam.
