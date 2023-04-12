TikTok commits to improving content moderation to remove violations

The Community Standards Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 was recently released by the short-form video platform TikTok. According to the report, TikTok is committed to prioritizing the removal of high severity content, such as child sexual abuse and extremist violence, and reducing the total views of violating content. Additionally, TikTok aims to ensure accuracy, consistency, and fairness for content creators.

To fulfill this commitment, the platform is strengthening the connection between automated moderation technology and its professional moderation team to provide accurate conclusions with content that contains nuances such as misinformation, hostile content, and harassment.

Furthermore, TikTok has pledged to improve its content control. Specifically, the platform has started to improve its access approach to prioritize accuracy, reduce views of violating content, and quickly remove serious violations on its platform.

Before making decisions to delete videos, granting authority to its professional moderation team, or taking other actions, TikTok has upgraded its moderation routing system to include the severity of the harm (based on the type of potential violation) and the expected access range (based on the account’s followers) as conditions.

“In addition, TikTok has also improved features such as age limits, recommendation limits, and content rating systems to minimize the danger by limiting viewers’ access to content,” TikTok announced.

TikTok is currently one of the popular social networking platforms in Vietnam. (Photo: Trong Dat)