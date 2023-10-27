TikTok allows posting 15-minute videos

By testing 15-minute long videos, TikTok aims to compete with the world’s most popular video sharing service, YouTube. Previously, the platform allowed videos with a limit of 3 minutes before extending it to 10 minutes. These adjustments are significantly longer than the original 15-second video limit on TikTok.

According to social media platform expert Matt Navarra, some users have received notifications that they can upload 15-minute clips from their phones or computers.

Allowing for an increased video duration could help TikTok diversify its content. TikTok’s original platform in the Chinese market, Douyin, has allowed users to upload videos up to 30 minutes long since 2022, leading to a more diverse range of video content.

Rated as the most successful technology unicorn in the world, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, reported nearly $6 billion in operating profit in the first quarter of 2023, nearly double that of the same period in 2022.

@Cafef