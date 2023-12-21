Tien Son Cave opens to welcome tourists again with new look

The representative of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang Tourism Center (Quang Binh Province) stated that after a temporary closure for upgrading and repairing facilities, the Tien Son Cave (part of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park World Natural Heritage), one of the attractive tourist destinations in the cave system in Quang Binh, officially reopened to welcome visitors on December 21.

According to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang Tourism Center, Tien Son Cave is located in the Tram-Me hamlet, Phong Nha town, Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province.

The cave is nestled against the mountains, about 200 meters from the entrance of Phong Nha Cave.

Tien Son Cave was discovered by locals in 1935 and has since attracted scientists and archaeologists for research and exploration.

In 1999, the Royal Cave Association of the United Kingdom conducted a survey of the entire cave, measuring a length of 980.6 meters.

Tien Son Cave is situated at an altitude of 200 meters above sea level, 120 meters above the Son River. The mystical scenery inside the cave, with primitive and dazzling stalactites, is likened to a “fairyland.”

In 2000, Quang Binh province opened Tien Son Cave for tourism, turning it into an attractive and fascinating destination that draws tens of thousands of visitors each year.

To explore Tien Son Cave, visitors will ascend more than 500 steps, following a circular route inside the cave with separate entrances of 400 meters each for entry and exit.

The cave’s temperature fluctuates around 18-20 degrees Celsius, providing a comfortable and cool feeling in summer and a warm atmosphere in winter.

Deep inside the cave, visitors can marvel at the masterpieces formed over millions of years. Natural stalactite formations take on unique and beautiful shapes with enticing names such as Kim Tuyen Silver Stream, Huyen Khong Cave, Love Chamber, Phoenix, Tree of Destiny, Three Buddhas, Mother’s Heart Cave, Harmonious River, and Underwater Cave.

Mr. Hoang Minh Thang, Director of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang Tourism Center, mentioned that after a temporary closure for repairs and upgrades, Tien Son Cave is ready to welcome visitors with a new look.

Specifically, the center has renovated the pathways, resting points, check-in locations, and eco-friendly canopies adorned with native climbing plants, creating a distinctive and eye-catching stone flower mountain path.

Especially noteworthy are the resting points on the “Fairy View Glass Bridge” during the cave exploration journey. Here, visitors can freely check-in and enjoy panoramic views of rice fields, cornfields, sugarcane fields, and the idyllic and peaceful village landscape below the mountain at an altitude of about 100 meters above the river’s water level.

The center has also invested in and installed a heat-reducing LED lighting system to minimize heat generation, contributing to the protection of the cave’s internal stalactite system. This ensures sufficient brightness for visitors to explore, take photos, and observe the natural beauty of the cave without causing any harm.

