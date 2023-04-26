Thunderstorms Set to Disrupt Southern Vietnam’s Heat Wave

A weather expert based in southern Vietnam has predicted thunderstorms in the southern region on Thursday, bringing an end to the current heat wave. However, these storms are expected to bring dangerous conditions despite low rainfall.

The hot weather will persist in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region for the first few days of the week, with temperatures in the southeastern region reaching a high of 37-38.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. The Mekong Delta region reported temperatures ranging from 35.3 to 36.8 degrees Celsius, with the ‘real-feel’ temperature being slightly higher. The rainy season is predicted to begin between May 5 to 15 in this region.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecasted that cold air will continue to affect the Northwest and North Central regions, with strong inland northeasterly winds at level 2-3 and coastal zone level 3-4.

On the night of April 25-26, the Northeast experienced cold weather, with temperatures ranging from 18-21 degrees Celsius and dropping below 17 degrees Celsius in some mountainous areas. The Northern region had scattered showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain locally and rainfall ranging from 10-20mm and sometimes over 30mm in certain areas.

From the evening of April 25-26, there were showers and scattered thunderstorms with moderate rain in the area from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue, with heavy rain and rainfall ranging from 10-30mm/24 hours and sometimes over 70mm/24 hours. Thunderstorms may lead to tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds that could affect agriculture, knock down trees, and damage houses, traffic, and infrastructure. Heavy rainfall may cause flooding in low-lying areas.

At sea, the North Gulf of Tonkin experienced strong northeasterly winds of level 5, sometimes level 6, and level 7 shock, with sea waves reaching 1.5-2.5m high and rough sea. Strong winds and high waves may affect boat operations and other activities.