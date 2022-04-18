Thua Thien – Hue received 2 Nguyen Dynasty antiques worth 35 billion VND

Two Nguyen Dynasty antiques including a mandarin’s hat and a Nhat Binh’s royal robe were donated by an enterprise in Thua Thien – Hue province.

On April 17, the People’s Committee of Thua Thien – Hue province coordinated with the Hue Monuments Conservation Center to organize a ceremony to receive antiques donated by a business.

The two donated treasures include a mandarin’s hat and Nhat Binh’s robe from the Nguyen Dynasty. After receiving them, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center displays the antiquities at the Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities.

The artifacts have been appraised by the council with the participation of scientists, artisans, and collectors, assessing that these are antiques dating back to the late 19th century associated with the royal life of the Nguyen Dynasty, with high cultural and historical value.

The return of the imperial mandarin’s hat and Nhat Binh’s robe from the Nguyen dynasty has added to the source of antiquities of a museum with a history of nearly 100 years, closely associated with the complex of Hue royal architecture.

Previously, a business sent a document to the People’s Committee of Thua Thien – Hue province about donating two Nguyen Dynasty antiques of great value because this business successfully auctioned.

Two Nguyen Dynasty antiques were auctioned on October 29, 2021 in Spain. Auction results are recognized on October 30, 2021.

Nguyen Dynasty mandarin’s hat was bought through auction with an amount of more than 20 billion VND. The total amount of purchase, tax, and shipping fee for 2 antiques to Vietnam is about 35 billion VND.

Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities opens free exhibitions for residents and visitors to visit these two antiques from April 17 to May 17.

