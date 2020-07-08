Three tourists drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon city

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

According to a report from local authorities, the accident occurred at 5pm on July 7 at a beach in Ghenh Rang Ward.

“A group of 33 Vietnamese tourists came to stay at Aurora Villar & Resort in Ghenh Rang District on July 7,” the report said. “When other people in the group stayed in their room, two women aged 54 and 55 and a 58-year-old man went right to the beach to swim. They were then washed away by strong waves. Their tourist guide tried to save them but when getting them to shore, they had died.”

Local authorities are further investigating the cause of the accident.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

