Three firms licensed to produce COVID-19 treatment pills in Vietnam

Vietnam’s health ministry has licensed three local pharmaceutical firms to produce COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir pills.

According state media, the firms are Boston Pharma, Stella and Mekophar, Tien Phong newspaper cited the ministry as saying.

Related:First patient with Omicron in Vietnam recovered and discharged from hospital

The country recorded 25,787 local Covid-19 cases on Thursday, including 9,370 cases in Vinh Long province added to the national database.

The total infection tally in the fourth wave of the country so far is 1,837,650 cases.

Although the pandemic situation in the country is fundamentally under control, new infections and fatalities are still being recorded.

The Ministry of Health says there are a number of reason for the increase in numbers, including the resumption of many social activities and transportation.

They also say the virus has already been spreading inside the community and the highly-infectious Delta and Omicron variants are still threatening to cause another large-scale outbreak.

But the ministry warned that there have been signs of negligence from the community in pandemic prevention and control, with people not following the 5K measures (Masks, Disinfection, Distance, No gathering, Health declaration) in public spaces.

Health ministry confirmed 25 Covid-19 cases infected with the Omicron variant so far, all imported cases. There are 15 in Quang Nam, six in HCMC, two in Thanh Hoa, and one each in Hanoi, Hai Duong and Hai Phong.

78.1 million people have received their first Covid-19 vaccine shots, 70.2 million have received their second shots, and 8.5 million have received their third shots, local media cited the report from health ministry.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

