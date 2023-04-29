Three bodies were discovered in an abandoned gold mining tunnel

On April 29, Tran Nam Thuan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dak GLong district, Dak Nong province, stated that by the evening of April 28, the local rescue force had completed the rescue and brought out the bodies of three dead victims from the abandoned gold mining tunnel in Quang Hoa commune, handing them over to their families to take care of the aftermath.

Earlier, on April 28, the Quang Hoa Commune People’s Committee got information from locals about three deaths in an abandoned gold mining tunnel. The victims burrowed deep into the gold vault to pick up iron and scrap left by the goldsmiths and suffocated, leading to death.

The area where the accident happened was the gold mining tunnels in two sub-zones 1660 and 1661, belonging to the forest stand assigned to Quang Son Forestry One Member Limited Liability Company to manage. The gold vaults here have been barricaded by the Dak G’Long district’s functional departments, sealed off the entries, and banned from entering and illegally mining gold from November 2022.

Previously, as reported in October 2022, many subjects blatantly organized illegal gold mining in two sub-zones 1660 and 1661 (Dak Nong province). This situation is prone to fatal accidents and entails many complicated consequences on security and order.

The People’s Committee of Dak Nong province has asked the People’s Committee of Dak G’Long district to concentrate on the management of objects and exhibits, as well as the elimination of illegal gold mining tunnels. The Dak G’Long district then arranged the seizure of gold mining equipment and machinery, the removal of subjects’ camps, and the sealing and barricading of gold vaults.

