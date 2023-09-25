Threads users will soon have the option to delete their accounts

Meta introduced Threads earlier this year, and it quickly became one of the hottest platforms in the market with expectations to replace X (the platform billionaire Elon Musk renamed from Twitter). The app reached over 100 million users within just five days of its launch.

However, Threads currently lacks many features; for instance, users cannot delete Threads accounts without also deleting their Instagram accounts. Nevertheless, recent reports from Wccftech suggest that the Threads social media team is working to implement this feature.

The photo shows that the new social network belonging to Meta will allow users to delete their accounts

The latest screenshots indicate that Threads will provide an option for users to delete or disable their accounts. Notably, if users choose to delete their Threads account but later wish to return for some reason, they must wait for 120 days before being able to log back into the app, which is a rather perplexing four-month waiting period.

Currently, this feature has not been widely rolled out, but users will soon find it on their Threads accounts, allowing them to delete their Threads accounts without having to delete their Instagram accounts.

Threads is still considered a social media app with significant potential to compete with X (Twitter), even though many features are still incomplete. The social media development team is working diligently to introduce comprehensive features, and recently, the app has launched a version for use in web browsers on computers.

@Thanhnien.vn