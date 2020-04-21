Thousands of Vietnamese in Canada want to repatriate during the pandemic

The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada has received 1,100 applicants from Vietnamese in Canada wanting to return home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the embassy, the registration has been reported to Vietnamese concerned agencies for consideration. However, the embassy has not yet got any feedback from the government for this.

The embassy has received petitions from many Vietnamese people in Canada about some organisations and individuals who have demanded deposits for repatriation flights.

The Vietnamese community in Canada has been advised to only rely on information from Vietnamese representative agencies in Canada as well as contact them in necessary cases such as visa problems. They have been warned not undertake financial transactions with any other individuals or organisations claiming to offer repatriation services.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc instructed Vietnamese representative agencies to propose measures to help Vietnamese nationals abroad return home if they wish. This included prioritising people aged below 18, the elderly and those with health problems.

Vietnamese people in Canada can contact the embassy’s hotlines on its website for help at https://vietnamembassy.ca/: 613-882-6699; 343-777-8384; 343-777-4999 or send emails to visa@vietnamembassy.ca. Other phone number of urgent assistance are +84.981.84.84.84 and + 844 62 844844.

Source: Dtinews

