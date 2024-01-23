Thousands of plane and train tickets dedicated to workers returning home for Tet

The Railway sector is allocating about 2,000 tickets, and airlines are also organizing “Dream Flight” to bring workers back to their hometowns for Tet holiday with complimentary tickets.

On the morning of January 22, information reached VietNamNet that Vietnam Airlines, the national airline of Vietnam, announced that, in order to share with laborers facing difficulties, the airline has dedicated free air tickets for them to reunite with their families during this Tet Giap Thin holiday.

Specifically, a special flight connecting the two regions of the country will transport laborers from southern provinces to the north to celebrate Tet. This activity is part of the “Dream Flight – Journey of Togetherness 2024” program organized by Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with provinces, and enterprises.

Accordingly, the airline will provide free transportation for laborers on flight number VN218, departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on January 29. Additionally, ground transportation will be arranged from Noi Bai Airport to various transit points to facilitate the workers’ journey to their hometowns as quickly as possible.

Workers are supported to return home by plane at Noi Bai airport (Photo: Provided by Vietnam Airlines)

After the Lunar New Year, the airline will continue to arrange flights departing from Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, and Van Don to Ho Chi Minh City to bring laborers back to resume work and stabilize their lives.

“This is an annual program to contribute to supporting laborers in having a warm and joyful Tet, and it is part of the airline’s Love Journey campaign that has been implemented for many years. Flights are not just journeys between destinations, but they also connect emotions and create a complete happy experience for passengers. Through this, we hope to spread human values and beautiful actions to the community and society,” said Mr. Dang Anh Tuan, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines.

Regarding the list of supported laborers, it will be proposed by the provinces. In addition, Vietnam Airlines is also offering complimentary air tickets to workers who successfully register through email and the fan page.

Similarly, the railway sector is also coordinating with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor to organize free train trips to bring workers from southern provinces to northern provinces and cities to celebrate Tet.

The “Trade Union Train” will provide free transportation for about 2,000 union members and workers from southern provinces to their hometowns in the northern provinces and cities for Tet and return to their units and businesses after the holiday.

The program will be implemented from February 4 to 7 (from January 25 to 28 of the Lunar Year 2023). Specifically, the south-to-north direction (before Tet) will take place from February 4-7, 2024 (from January 25 to 28 of the Lunar Year 2023).

The north-to-south direction (after Tet holiday 2024) will be from February 13 to 17 (from February 4 to 8 of the Lunar Year 2024).

