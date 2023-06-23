Home » Thousands of gallstones in the body of a 73-year-old woman
LifeTrending

Thousands of gallstones in the body of a 73-year-old woman

The grandma had thousands of tiny stones in her gallbladder, and the surgery's outcomes shocked doctors.

by Linh Vu
Thousands of small stones contained in a gallbladder are removed by doctors. (Photo: BSCC)

The surgical team removed thousands of gallstones from the body of a 73-year-old lady on June 23, according to Dr. Tran Kien Quyet, Head of Digestive Surgery at Saint Paul General Hospital (Hanoi).

The elderly woman visited the hospital after experiencing chronic stomach discomfort; there, she was diagnosed as having inflammatory gallstones and indicated to have surgery as soon as possible.

After surgery, the patient’s results surprised the surgeons since the gallbladder was the size of a goose egg and contained thousands of tiny stones.

According to medical professionals, gallstone disease frequently exhibits symptoms like a sudden discomfort in the right shoulder area, between the shoulder blades, or just below the ribcage on the right side.

The illness frequently exhibits symptoms including nausea, vomiting, sweating, restlessness, and fatigue. There are digestive issues in some individuals, along with high fevers (above 38 degrees) and chills.

@vtc.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Vietnam may face Covid-19 spreads again

How many doses of COVID-19 vaccine are on...

Việt Nam named among countries with highest cancer...

Vietnam upbeat about economic recovery after the pandemic

WHO brands coronavirus “public enemy number one”

Don’t panic and stockpile food, health ministry advises