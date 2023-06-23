Thousands of gallstones in the body of a 73-year-old woman

The surgical team removed thousands of gallstones from the body of a 73-year-old lady on June 23, according to Dr. Tran Kien Quyet, Head of Digestive Surgery at Saint Paul General Hospital (Hanoi).

The elderly woman visited the hospital after experiencing chronic stomach discomfort; there, she was diagnosed as having inflammatory gallstones and indicated to have surgery as soon as possible.

After surgery, the patient’s results surprised the surgeons since the gallbladder was the size of a goose egg and contained thousands of tiny stones.

According to medical professionals, gallstone disease frequently exhibits symptoms like a sudden discomfort in the right shoulder area, between the shoulder blades, or just below the ribcage on the right side.

The illness frequently exhibits symptoms including nausea, vomiting, sweating, restlessness, and fatigue. There are digestive issues in some individuals, along with high fevers (above 38 degrees) and chills.

@vtc.vn