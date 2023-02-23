“Tho Bay Mau” (Seven-Colored Rabbit): The first Vietnamese cartoon successfully raised crowdfunding

The production group “Seven-Colored Rabbit” raised VND 1.3 billion against a target of VND 1.2 billion. This is Vietnam’s first successful crowdfunding campaign for a cartoon.

Author Huynh Thai Ngoc and the staff of Sun Wolf Animation Studio began a project to develop a long-running animated qualified series “Tho Bay Mau” (temporarily translated: Seven-Colored Rabbit) using money via crowdsourcing, a form that is not new, although no unit in Vietnam has before attained billions of dollars.

The fundraising campaign began on November 15, 2022, and will end on February 22, 2023, with the goal of earning 1.2 billion VND to produce the first three episodes of the animated series. The series will include ten episodes, each lasting more than 120 minutes.

“Seven-Colored Rabbit” is a comic book brand that debuted in 2014. The “Seven-Colored Rabbit” will launch an animated series on YouTube in 2021, reaching a larger audience.

The highlighted episodes “Xo’s New Lover” and “Western God Card” have received millions of views.

When asked why they were crowdfunding, the “Seven-Colored Rabbit” team stated: “The ambition to have a Vietnamese animated series is most likely not unique to oneself. But, the expense of producing one animated episode, much alone a series of episodes, is not insignificant.”

Therefore, the “Seven-Colored Rabbit” team launched a crowdsourcing effort.

“The successful funding campaign demonstrated that the Vietnamese public believes in the “Seven-Colored Rabbit” and its creators. They also want the Vietnamese animation dream to come true.” – Nguyen Tien Son, the animation project producer added.

Sun Wolf Animation Studio (SWA) will handle all animation production. For the last Tet holiday, SWA was also the production unit for the animation The Western God of the “Seven-Colored Rabbit”. After only four days, the film has risen to first place on the YouTube trending list.

After 9 years, the “Seven-Colored Rabbit” brand has a large following. The group’s YouTube channel has over 1.6 million subscribers as well.

The creators want the animation to become viral and develop into a “national brand.” They also want a wider audience to become acquainted with the characters.

@tuoitre.vn