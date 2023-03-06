This Vietnamese beach listed among top 10 most beautiful beaches in Asia

My Khe Beach, located in the central city of Da Nang, has been ranked eighth on the list of the 10 most beautiful beaches in Asia, as voted by readers of the travel site Tripadvisor. This stunning beach is the only one in Vietnam to make it onto the list.

Situated in Phuoc My Ward, Son Tra District, Da Nang City, My Khe Beach is approximately two kilometers from the city center. According to Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, it is one of the busiest beaches in Da Nang, with a length of around 900 meters.

Tourists flock to My Khe Beach for its soft white sand, gentle waves, and clean, warm seawater, which make it perfect for swimming all year round. One U.S. traveler, Jonathan Chan, raved about the beach on Tripadvisor, describing it as “gorgeous” and praising the abundance of seashells, as well as the many spots to grab a drink or relax under the shade of a beach chair. Lifeguards are also on hand to ensure safety.

“My Khe Beach is famous for its smooth white sand, gentle slope, calm waves, clear and warm water year-round, making it suitable for swimming. It is also surrounded by dreamy coconut trees, which make for a beautiful sight. Not far from the city center, My Khe Beach has received high praise from many tourists.” Duong Ngoc Dung, a local tourist told Vietnam Insider.

In 2019, Malaysian tourist Appan Majumdar left a lengthy five-star review of My Khe Beach on Tripadvisor, declaring it to be one of the best beaches he had visited in Southeast Asia. Majumdar was impressed by the beach’s cleanliness and the absence of plastic waste in the water.

The top four beaches on the list were Radhanagar Beach in India, Kelingking in Indonesia, Benaulim in India, and Mirissa in Sri Lanka.