This Hotel in Vietnam Named Among Asia’s Best Hotels

Alma, a 30-hectare beachfront resort with 14 dining outlets and a cascade of 12 swimming pools, has clinched a coveted spot in a UK-based magazine’s “Best Hotel In Asia” list.

Luxury Lifestyle Magazine this month announced the winners of its annual Readers’ Travel Awards, in which more than 31,000 readers voted for their favourite hotels and resorts, airlines, airports, cruise lines, destinations and tour operators this year. The awards are in their fifth year.

Alma has taken third place in the “Best Hotel In Asia” category. akyra Manor Chiang Mai and Aleenta Hua Hin-Pranburi Resort and Spa, both in Thailand, secured the first and second spots respectively.

Alma was the highest-ranking Vietnamese hotel on the list, with Azerai La Residence Hue coming in at 12th place and Regent Phu Quoc in 23rd place.

Luxury Lifestyle Magazine’s editor in chief Nick Gibbens said: “The results are in and this year we can safely say that the winners of each category are well deserved of their place. We are so pleased to be able to run our awards yet again and highlight the best of the best in the industry. Hopefully these results will encourage travellers to seek out these premium picks for their next luxury break.”

Alma’s managing director Herbert Laubichler-Pichler said his team was thrilled the independently owned and operated resort has been recognised among Asia’s top three hotels.

“Alma has an awe-inspiring array of family-orientated attractions, ranging from our 6000sqm water park with a lazy river, water slides, wave pool and kid’s pool, to our science museum, cinema, youth club, kids club, 18-hole putting green and more,” said Laubichler-Pichler. “There isn’t a better place to holiday in Vietnam and this award and recognition on the world stage is a testament to that.”

Alma was also named among “Eight of Vietnam’s Hottest New Hotels” for 2022 according to CNN Travel, and placed in the top three “Best Family Resorts Worldwide” in the Australian magazine Holidays with Kids Readers’ Choice Awards 2021, that were announced early 2022.