Things you should know about “The Best Issuer in Sustainable Finance in 2022”

Vingroup, one of Vietnam’s leading corporations, was recently named “The Best Issuer in Sustainable Finance in 2022.” The company’s subsidiary, VinFast, also received the “Best Green Loan” award at The Asset Triple-A Country Awards. These two prestigious awards demonstrate Vingroup’s pioneering role in sustainable investment and international finance.

The Asset Triple-A Country Awards is a highly-regarded financial award in the region, with more than 20 years of history, attracting significant issuers and financial institutions from 18 Asian countries. The awards are held annually and have an independent evaluation process by a council of leading international finance, banking, and capital markets professionals.

Vingroup was awarded the “Best Issuer for Sustainable Finance in 2022,” a prestigious award that recognizes the commitment to sustainable finance and effective activities towards the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals. Overcoming several candidates, Vingroup emerged as the winner.

Moreover, Vingroup and VinFast also received the “Best Green Loan” award for a US$500 million syndicated term loan, which included US$400 million for Vingroup and US$100 million for VinFast. This is the first syndicated green loan financing from Vietnam, and Vingroup and VinFast garnered significant interest from the market quickly, allowing the borrowers to increase the total facility amount from $300 million to $500 million, setting a new milestone in the Group’s international fund-raising track record.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Vingroup, said: “The Asset Triple-A’s award affirms Vingroup’s prestige in the international capital market and our long-term commitment to sustainable development in Vietnam. It also serves as a vote of confidence from international investors in the Vietnamese capital markets, particularly Vingroup and VinFast.”

These recognitions awarded to Vingroup and VinFast demonstrate the partnership and trust from international financial institutions and lenders in the company’s sustainability efforts. VinFast aims to become a global smart electric vehicle manufacturer that promotes green private and public passenger transportation in Vietnam and international markets.