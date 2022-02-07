Things foreign arrivals need to know before traveling to Vietnam

Foreign tourists were originally banned as of March 22, 2020, and it had been uncertain when the Vietnamese government would lift this restriction.

However, the country resumed international flights in September 2020 from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Cambodia and Laos for Vietnamese nationals, diplomats, experts, managers and skilled workers.

Last autumn, Vietnamese government said that that it would soon begin allowing fully vaccinated travelers from designated low-risk counties to enter and stay in certain tourist destinations, with regular international flights resuming in January 2022 and a full resumption of tourism set for June 2022.

The Vietnamese government on Dec. 10 announced plans to resume regular international flights starting sometime in January 2022 on a pilot basis to and from several territories, including Beijing/Guangzhou, Tokyo, Seoul, Taiwan, Bangkok, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Effective Jan. 18, 2022, vaccinated travelers with a valid Vietnamese resident card, visa, or visa exemption certificate, may enter Vietnam. Further details are available here. According to the Vietnamese government website, those wishing to enter Vietnam for tourism purposes can do so by joining tour groups under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism’s pilot inbound tourism program.

The Vietnamese government continues to allow pre-approved foreigners and their families in exempted categories, including diplomats, officials, experts, business managers, foreign investors, high-tech workers, and other business travelers to enter Vietnam.

Visitors age two and older are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, undergo health screenings upon arrival and follow the country’s protocols.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, passengers entering Vietnam are only required to self-isolate at their residence for three (3) days if they meet certain conditions specified by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health. Quarantine is not required for visitors staying in Vietnam for less than 14 days.

