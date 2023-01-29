These foods are “natural stomach tonics”, eating a lot will repel diseases

In the six organs of the body, each type performs a different task. Only when all these organs are healthy can the body’s normal functioning can be maintained.

However, under the influence of factors such as increasing age and unhealthy diet, some organs will not be immune to health risks, such as the stomach.

The stomach performs an extremely important function in converting substances into energy to feed cells and maintain all vital activities of the body. Also because of the important task, the stomach is very susceptible to infection, causing the patient to face a variety of uncomfortable symptoms such as abdominal distension, bloating, stomach pain … even the formation of stomach cancer.

Dr. Gu Yong (First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, China) said that nourishing the stomach is the key to maintaining a long life. Therefore, doctors recommend strengthening the following dishes because they are natural “stomach tonics”.

These foods are “natural stomach tonics”

1. Pineapple

According to documents from the Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, each organ in the body has its own “taste”. Good food for the five organs has been classified according to color, according to the yin and yang of the five elements. Spleen, stomach like sweet taste, yellow color. The yellow dish that the stomach “likes” is pineapple. Pineapple contains a large amount of protease, which is effective in breaking down proteins in foods of animal origin and promoting faster digestion.

2. Yams

Yam is also one of the ingredients with rich nutritional value, not only has the effect of nourishing the spleen and gas, for people with weak spleen, eating a little yam can promote intestinal peristalsis, helping Digestion faster, reducing stomach burden.

3. Pumpkin

Traditional Chinese medicine believes that pumpkin is warm, sweet, and has a very good nourishing effect, especially in the summer.

If you eat a lot of pumpkin, you can prevent gastrointestinal discomfort, research shows that pumpkin contains a rich pectin component, which after entering the body will help excrete bacteria and harmful substances harmful in the stomach, has the effect of restoring the gastric mucosa, nourishing the stomach.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potato is a coarse grain, rich in fiber, eaten regularly can help promote gastrointestinal motility, kidney and qi. Sweet potatoes are easy to digest and contain many nutrients that help improve stomach health.

5. Soft foods

Eating a lot of soft foods is very good for the absorption and digestion of the stomach, avoiding irritation of the gastric mucosa, especially for people with poor stomach, weak stomach function, often eating hard foods and eating hard foods. Hardness will overload the stomach. Eating some soft foods such as milk, soy milk, porridge … also has the effect of nourishing the intestines and stomach.

6. Okra

In traditional medicine, young okra fruit is used as a remedy for gastritis. The mucilage in okra is thought to help protect the stomach lining, helping to heal ulcers. In modern medicine, okra is rich in vitamin C and soluble fiber. At the same time, the mucilage inside okra contains a large amount of substances arabinan, galactan, rhamnose, protein … which helps to enhance digestion, cure gastritis, gastric ulcer, after ingestion has a protective effect on the gastric mucosa.

In general, the health of the stomach is closely related to a person’s life expectancy, so if you want to be healthy, you must put the nourishment of the stomach first. One of the ways to nourish the stomach is to eat. Dr. Gu Yong recommends adding the above foods to the daily tray for the best health.

According to Aboluowang, Sina