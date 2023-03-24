Home » There is a very high chance of a global cholera epidemic.
LifeTrending

There is a very high chance of a global cholera epidemic.

Yesterday , the World Health Organization warned that the likelihood of a global cholera outbreak is extremely high.

by Linh Vu
cholera pandemic

According to WHO, the globe has been experiencing a severe outbreak of the 7th cholera pandemic since mid-2021, as evidenced by the number of cases and the magnitude of the epidemic.

WHO stated that the cholera pandemic situation has worsened over the previous month, with four additional countries reporting outbreaks. The illness has already been documented in 24 nations.

Several cholera epidemics occurred concurrently in nations dealing with humanitarian crises and underdeveloped health systems. This complicates the epidemic prevention and control response, as well as the possibility of the disease spreading to other nations.

@who.int

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

WHO calls ‘urgent’ meeting after detecting a virus...

Great news: Europe is moving towards a kind...

Simultaneous circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants...

WHO urges China to share raw data on...

2 Million U.S.-donated Moderna Vaccine Doses Arrive in Hanoi 

What we expect from WHO team in Wuhan?