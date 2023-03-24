There is a very high chance of a global cholera epidemic.

According to WHO, the globe has been experiencing a severe outbreak of the 7th cholera pandemic since mid-2021, as evidenced by the number of cases and the magnitude of the epidemic.

WHO stated that the cholera pandemic situation has worsened over the previous month, with four additional countries reporting outbreaks. The illness has already been documented in 24 nations.

Several cholera epidemics occurred concurrently in nations dealing with humanitarian crises and underdeveloped health systems. This complicates the epidemic prevention and control response, as well as the possibility of the disease spreading to other nations.

