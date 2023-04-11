There have been several reports of customers purchasing fake Vietnam Airlines tickets.

To avoid being scammed into purchasing fake tickets, especially during peak travel periods such as April 30, May 1, summer vacation, and New Year holidays, Vietnam Airlines Group (which includes three airlines, Vietnam Airlines, VASCO, and Pacific Airlines) advises customers to purchase tickets through the airlines’ official channels.

According to a spokesman of Vietnam Airlines, this unit and the authorities have lately documented a number of cases in which customers purchased false tickets from websites, groups, and individuals pretending to be the airline’s agents.

The most common scam method is for the subjects to impersonate the agent, create their own websites, and social networking sites, with URL addresses, and similar designs to the channels of official brands or agents, and then advertise extremely low prices in comparison to the common ground in order to attract customers.

If the customer contacts the objects, they will create a reservation, provide the consumer with a reservation number to establish trust, and then request a payment transfer. The subject did not issue the ticket and shut off contact after collecting cash. Because the booking number has not been assigned to the flight ticket, it will automatically cancel after a certain period of time, and the consumer will only be aware of this when they arrive at the airport.

Another method is for the subjects to issue the ticket after collecting the money from the customer, but then return the ticket to recoup the majority of the money, with only a minor refund charge.

Customers of Vietnam Airlines and VASCO should buy tickets directly on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, on the Vietnam Airlines mobile application, or at ticket offices and official agents in the nation and abroad to prevent purchasing fake tickets. The contact details for Vietnam Airlines’ ticket offices and a list of the airline’s official agents are updated on the airline’s website under the Agents section (at the bottom of the website).

Also, while purchasing tickets, clients must obtain receipts and invoices since these are the documents they will use to protect their rights.

