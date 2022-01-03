There has been another record rise in daily cases in Vietnam capital city of Hanoi

Another record day of COVID-19 cases for Hanoi capital as total cases in Vietnam reached 15,936 on Monday.

The capital city made up 2,100 of these new cases. This is the highest number in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Among the new cases nationwide, 20 were imported and 15,916 local cases.

The national caseload since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,778,976. In the last seven days, the country has reported an average of 15,629 new infections daily.

To date, Vietnam has recorded a total of 24 Omicron cases, all imported cases from overseas that were quarantined on arrival, including one in Hà Nội, 14 in Quảng Nam Province, five in Hải Dương, along with the latest four cases reported today (two in Thanh Hoá Province, one in Hải Dương, and one in Hải Phòng).

A further 190 deaths were also announced across the country in Hồ Chí Minh City (31) An Giang (19), Đồng Tháp (14), Vĩnh Long (13), Cần Thơ (13), Tây Ninh (12), Bình Dương (11), Bến Tre (10), Bình Phước (9), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (9), Sóc Trăng (8 ), Tiền Giang (7), Cà Mau (6), Bình Thuận (5), Bạc Liêu (5), Huế (4), Long An (3), Bình Định (2), Trà Vinh (2), Khánh Hoà (2), Kiên Giang (2), Hậu Giang (2), Phú Yên (1).

The country’s COVID-19 death toll is now 33,021, or 1.9 per cent of the total infections.

The data showed, 6,427 patients nationwide are in serious condition, of which 771 are on invasive ventilation and 19 on life support (ECMO).

A further 24,461 patients were given the all-clear on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,397,157.

Over 153.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the country to date; more than 77.7 million people have received at least one dose, according to Vietnam News Agency.

