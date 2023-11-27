There are about 119,000 train tickets left for Lunar New Year 2024

After more than a month of selling tickets for the 2024 Lunar New Year train services, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) announced that there are still many available seats for passengers during this period.

The railway sector began selling tickets for the 2024 Lunar New Year from October 20, with a total of 200,000 tickets initially offered. As of now, over 81,000 tickets have been sold, leaving approximately 119,000 seats still available.

“Tickets for the 2024 Lunar New Year of the Rat are still available on all routes and days. Passengers who wish to purchase tickets can contact railway stations, visit ticket-selling websites, use electronic wallet applications, railway ticket apps, or contact the ticket sales hotline,” said a representative from the railway sector.

The railway sector also announced that they are currently implementing various preferential policies to support train passengers. These include discounts for social policy beneficiaries, trade union members, passengers with customer cards, a 3% discount for trains departing from Saigon on February 8, 2024 (corresponding to December 29 in the lunar calendar) and traveling over 1,000 km, and a 5% discount for round-trip tickets.

In particular, students will receive a discount ranging from 10% to 20% depending on the travel date. To purchase tickets, passengers can visit websites such as www.dsvn.vn, www.vetau.com.vn, use electronic wallet applications, or railway ticket apps on mobile devices.

Alternatively, they can contact railway stations, ticket-selling points, and authorized agents of Vietnam Railways.

Another option is to call the ticket hotline at 19001520 (Ho Chi Minh City) or 19000109 (Hanoi).

