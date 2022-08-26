Theaters proposal to show movies after 0:00

Four major film enterprises in Vietnam including CGV, BHD, Galaxy and Lotte have just submitted a petition to the Prime Minister for permission to show movies in theaters after 0:00. These are the four largest cinema systems in the country and account for a total of about 80% of the market share.

Businesses said that movie screenings are currently restricted from 8 a.m. to 24 p.m. daily. Decree No. 38 of the Government (Decree 38/2021/ND-CP) dated March 29, 2021 stipulates that a fine of from 5,000,000 VND to 10,000,000 VND will be imposed for showing movies outside the above time frame.

According to the four businesses, this regulation has been limiting the audience’s opportunity to enjoy cinematic works in theaters if the movies last more than 12pm, and at the same time is not in line with the development policy and diversify healthy cultural and entertainment services when the city lights up. Because, cinema is a specific type of business with very strict requirements on design, sound insulation, safety according to national technical regulations and other provisions of law.

In addition, cinemas are now mostly located in commercial centers and large urban areas – where densely populated areas with high demand for entertainment after work and school hours. And, in recent years, there has been a huge trend towards the cinema as a cultural and entertainment venue for family members. Therefore, if it is allowed to participate in nighttime economic development through late movie screenings, the operation of the cinema system will completely ensure urban security, safety, and order, and ensure isolation and not affect people’s lives.

Four businesses also take the example in the world, operating at night in many countries is not only considered an attractive tourist and entertainment product but also becomes the main source of revenue for the tourism and cultural industries. This includes movie screenings.

In Vietnam, the demand and development potential of shopping, entertainment, and nightlife services have a large contribution from cinemas, especially in big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Can Tho, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh…

The petition was sent in the context that Decree 38 is in the revision and supplement stage, expected to be approved in November 2022. The four film businesses want the Prime Minister to direct the review and abolition of the content of the regulation “a fine of between VND 5 million and VND 10 million for acts of showing movies outside the period from 8 a.m. to 24 hours a day” while allowing cinemas to operate after 24 hours.

