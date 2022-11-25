Home » The worst may not be over yet for Vietnamese property developers
Enterprise

The worst may not be over yet for Vietnamese property developers

No Respite for Vietnam Developers With Debt Maturities Looming

by Dean Dougn
  • Builders suffer funding squeeze as stocks, bonds fall sharply
  • Investors remain concerned about sector’s repayment pressure

The worst may not be over yet for Vietnamese developers besieged by a sweeping regulatory crackdown, as a funding squeeze and a historic stock meltdown show few signs of easing.

Shares in No Va Land Investment Group Corp. and Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corp. both went limit down Thursday, marking at least 17 straight days of declines. No Va Land’s 2026 dollar bond also plunged to a record low this week, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Read full story on bloomberg.com

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Vietnam stocks tumbled by the most since April

Despite pandemic, tourism real estate in Vietnam returns...

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City property market a...

Novaland maintains its stable growth and significant increase...

Foreigners’ access to title documents in Vietnam remain...

Things you need to know about buying property...