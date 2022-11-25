The worst may not be over yet for Vietnamese property developers

Builders suffer funding squeeze as stocks, bonds fall sharply

Investors remain concerned about sector’s repayment pressure

The worst may not be over yet for Vietnamese developers besieged by a sweeping regulatory crackdown, as a funding squeeze and a historic stock meltdown show few signs of easing.

Shares in No Va Land Investment Group Corp. and Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corp. both went limit down Thursday, marking at least 17 straight days of declines. No Va Land’s 2026 dollar bond also plunged to a record low this week, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

