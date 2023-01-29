The world’s third richest billionaire admits to being ‘addicted’ to using ChatGPT super chabot, making remarkable remarks about AI

Asia’s richest billionaire, Gautam Adani, admits he is “addicted” to using ChatGPT, the world’s smartest AI chatbot with the ability to respond fluently and naturally to all questions in many fields specified by the user.

In a LinkedIn post last week after attending the 2023 World Economic Forum, the 60-year-old Indian billionaire said that OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT could be seen as a ‘ turning point in bringing AI widely to the world the public, as AIs possess both their amazing abilities and their humorous failures“.

“ But there is no doubt that artificial intelligence will have huge impacts, ” said Adani, who is known for founding energy and logistics group Adani Group.

In his article, billionaire Adani compared the huge impact of ChatGPT with the development of the global chip industry.



With a fortune of $127 billion, billionaire Gautam Adani is considered the richest man in Asia. Photo: CNN

” Nearly 50 years ago, being at the forefront of chip design and manufacturing on a large scale put the United States ahead of the rest of the world. This has also led to the development of partner countries, as well as those of technology giants have great influence like Intel, Qualcomm and TSMC …“, the 60-year-old billionaire said.

However, the billionaire with a fortune of 127 billion USD asserts that in the race for AI, China has an advantage over the US. This is reflected in the number of academic papers on AI of the billion-population nation nearly double that of the US, in 2021.

The 60-year-old billionaire’s comment comes in the context of ChatGPT attracting a lot of attention at this year’s World Economic Forum.

Accordingly, this AI chatbot has aroused countless debates about how AIs are ‘creative’, when they can create essays, songs or even paintings – just from the ‘problem’ created by humans’ use set. With the multi-talented coming from being trained on huge online databases, AI is said to be able to change how people live and work.

In fact, some people think that ChatGPT will make certain professions such as artists, tutors, programmers, writers or reporters lose their jobs. Others are more optimistic, asserting that this AI chatbot will help HR in some professions solve to-dos with higher efficiency.

Notably, not only billionaire Gautam Adani, but also C-level personnel at many companies and corporations around the world are also very interested in ChatGPT. Accordingly, at the World Economic Forum just held in Davos (Switzerland), many leaders of large corporations revealed their use of ChatGPT every day for work.

Christian Lanng, CEO of digital supply chain platform Tradeshift, said he was overwhelmed by the possibilities presented by ChatGPT. He has also used the platform to write emails, and claims no one has noticed the difference between emails generated by AI and those written by real people.

The head of Tradeshift even asked ChatGPT to do some accounting, a service Tradeshift currently hires an expensive professional services firm to do.

Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of online learning service provider Coursera, said that when he first tried ChatGPT, he was “dumbfounded”. However, at the present time, using ChatGPT is gradually becoming part of Jeff Maggioncalda’s daily routine.

Besides using ChatGPT to compose emails, Jeff Maggioncalda also uses this chatbot to create speeches ” with a friendly, upbeat, authoritative tone.” Coursera’s CEO even uses ChatGPT to help addresses big strategic questions — such as how Coursera should approach incorporating artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT into its platform.

” I use it as a writing assistant and as an ideological support partner,” Maggioncalda told CNN.

Source: CafeF