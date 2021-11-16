The World’s Most Used Translation Apps For Students

If you were ever in a situation to study abroad, you probably found yourself in an unfortunate situation: some of the study materials are in a foreign language, and you cannot find your way around.

Asking your colleagues for help is good, but they have their responsibilities to work on and are not always available. And if you would like to cite a foreign source, here comes double trouble.

What Are Translation Apps?

Translation apps are pieces of software that can help you cross the language barrier in many other cases. These helpful apps rely either on internal dictionaries or online, cloud-based dictionaries to scan millions of entries and provide the translation service at your fingertips. There are many popular translation apps for students that can save you both time and money:

Google Translate, iTranslate, DeepL Translate, Bing Translator, and TripLingo.

What Can You Translate With Translation Apps?

Translation Apps are a great leap forward in translation of any kind. What was unimaginable until a few years ago has become a reality, as everybody has a universal translator in their pocket nowadays. In a sea of paid and free tools, it is best to start using free tools for your everyday needs. Pay-to-use translation apps are usually used by language professionals, as they specialize in very specific niches.

If you need a more professional translation service that will make zero mistakes, you can always hire people to do the writing or the translation for you. You may need to find the best admission essay service. If you need specialized work, it is much better to pay professional writers than to rely on apps to translate the work you’ve already done.

DeepL Translate

DeepL Translate is the most accurate translator on our list. What sets it apart from its competition is that it is the only translator out there that uses DeepLearning algorithms to understand how translation should be done. It is not a perfect tool, as it makes mistakes, but it is better with colloquial language than Google Translate.

Google Translate

By far the most popular translation app, Google Translate uses learning algorithms that scan millions of pages in different languages to provide you with great translations. It is the best for the very technical language but fails behind in colloquial and creative expressions. However, if you would like a more professional approach, you should check out quick translation services by TranslationReport. No software solution can translate as well as humans can.

iTranslate

iTranslate is a translation platform offered in iOS. It is a great tool that translates text and images, as well as speech. In addition to these features, there is also a phrasebook, a feature that many other translation apps lack.

Bing Translator

Bing Translator is yet another translation platform. By its speed and accuracy, it comes very close to Google Translate. Neither platform is perfect, as they make mistakes whenever phrasing becomes more complex. If you like Microsoft-based systems, then check out the best seven translation tools for Windows. Still, it adds diversity and is great for most student needs.

TripLingo

TripLingo is another translation app that is student-friendly. This time, it focuses on translation that you may need while traveling. It translates voice to voice and has great features that enable you to preload your desired destination and save useful phrases for later use.

Final Remarks

While no software solution can make a decent translation, especially of longer chunks of text, they are improving. Translating individual phrases and words and simple sentences poses no issues for software-based translators. Still, it is more complex structures that you want to leave to human translators to translate for you.

By Carl Hill

Carl Hill loves traveling and languages. Although he is not as gifted for languages as he would like, he is more than gifted for finding small tourist gems and undiscovered points of interest. He would love to start his travel agency one day and take people on discovery and culinary exploration tours.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

