The world’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Vietnam

by Helen Huynh

THE world’s first gold-plated hotel opened its doors in Vietnam.

The decadent Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel opened with bathtub bling and coffee cups plated in the 24-carat metal.

It even has a gold-plated infinity pool on the roof.

The five-star hotel, which claims to be the first property in the world clad in gold tiles, took 11 years to build.

The hotel sits by Giang Vo Lake, in the centre of the Vietnamese capital.

The 400-room, 25-storey property will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand.

Prices start at £250 a night for rooms, or there are apartments to rent costing from £5,200 per square metre.

A golden bathtub in the newly-inaugurated luxury hotel. Credit: Reuters 

The five-star hotel's toilets are also plated in gold
Hotel staff welcome guests through the lobby’s golden gates
Guests can shower in style by the hotel’s gold-plated infinity pool
The basins are also plated in the 24-carat metal
The infinity pool on the hotel's roof is clad in gold tiles
The hotel sits by Giang Vo Lake overlooking the Vietnamese capital
Guest may well feel that everything they touch turns to gold
The hotel is dripping with gold from floor to ceiling
Prices at the luxurious establishment start at £250 a night
Apartments to rent start from £5,200 per square metre
Reported by Chloe Kerr, @The Sun UK

Helen Huynh

