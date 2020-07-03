The world’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Vietnam

THE world’s first gold-plated hotel opened its doors in Vietnam.

The decadent Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel opened with bathtub bling and coffee cups plated in the 24-carat metal.

It even has a gold-plated infinity pool on the roof.

The five-star hotel, which claims to be the first property in the world clad in gold tiles, took 11 years to build.

The hotel sits by Giang Vo Lake, in the centre of the Vietnamese capital.

The 400-room, 25-storey property will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand.

Prices start at £250 a night for rooms, or there are apartments to rent costing from £5,200 per square metre.

A golden bathtub in the newly-inaugurated luxury hotel. Credit: Reuters

The five-star hotel’s toilets are also plated in gold. Credit: Reuters

Hotel staff welcome guests through the lobby’s golden gates. Credit: AFP or licensors

Guests can shower in style by the hotel’s gold-plated infinity pool Credit: Reuters

The basins are also plated in the 24-carat metal. Credit: Reuters

The infinity pool on the hotel’s roof is clad in gold tiles. Credit: AFP or licensors

The hotel sits by Giang Vo Lake overlooking the Vietnamese capital. Credit: AFP or licensors

Guest may well feel that everything they touch turns to gold. Credit: AFP or licensors

The hotel is dripping with gold from floor to ceiling. Credit: Reuters

Prices at the luxurious establishment start at £250 a night. Credit: Reuters

Apartments to rent start from £5,200 per square metre. Credit: AFP or licensors Reported by Chloe Kerr, @The Sun UK

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

